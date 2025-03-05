"I don't like this at all", "We are in for some real trouble" - Fans unhappy with Barcelona star's inclusion in XI for Benfica clash

Barcelona fans online were left disappointed with the inclusion of Frenkie de Jong in their starting XI against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. The away clash is set to be held on March 5, 2025.

Hansi Flick opted for a safe starting XI and retained most of his usual starters. Wojciech Szczesny guards the goal. The backline features Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde on the right and left, respectively, with the traditional Inigo Martinez-Pau Cubarsi centre-back pairing.

The midfield features Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and Dani Olmo, with the latter being chosen ahead of regular starter Gavi. The attacking trio includes Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal.

Fans took to X to react to Barcelona's starting XI, with many questioning the inclusion of Frenkie de Jong. Due to the Dutchman's inconsistent displays, many Culers prefer academy graduate Marc Casado to start in his place as a pivot. One X user wrote:

"Frenkie De Jong Starts, we are in for some real trouble, i stand to be corrected."

"DE JONG instead of casado wtf," a fan agreed.

"Casado should have started ahead of De Jong," another Culer opined.

"De jong ahead of Casado? Now it’s in Gods hands," a netizen added.

Fans continued to prefer Marc Casado ahead of Frenkie de Jong:

"This de jong inclusion man. Smh. I don’t like this at all," a user wrote.

"Marc Casado should have started," another Culer chimed in.

"De Jong over Casado? Seriously? Ugh. Here comes another cook session by Bruno Lage," a fan jibed.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick addresses his dilemma in choosing between Gavi and Dani Olmo for the midfield ahead of Benfica clash

Dani Olmo - Source: Getty

In the pre-match press conference (h/t Mundo Deportivo) ahead of Barcelona's UCL clash against Benfica, Hansi Flick spoke about his dilemma in choosing between two of his midfield gems. The German tactician has relied on both Gavi and Dani Olmo in games based on their fitness and the game's requirements this season.

"Gavi can play in different positions, he’s a presser and he gives us a defensive approach. He plays well with the ball. Olmo enjoys playing in that position, he scores goals and creates chances," Flick said.

Hansi Flick has now chosen Dani Olmo over Gavi as the starter against Benfica. However, Gavi could work well as a super substitute, especially because of the energy he brings to the pitch.

Barcelona will benefit from the Spaniard's speed and agility to counter Benfica's high pressing in the latter half when most starters will be tired. The Catalans will look to maximize their chances in this leg before returning for the second leg at home on March 11.

