"I don't like this Argentinian team" - Former France defender blasts Lionel Messi's Argentina ahead of FIFA World Cup final

Former France centre-back Adil Rami has criticized Lionel Messi’s Argentina for the aggression they have shown at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, accusing them of non-sportsmanlike behavior on the pitch.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener. They have since bounced back in astounding fashion, picking up five wins on the trot.

Argentina have also been uncharacteristically aggressive on the pitch, with their edginess coming to the fore in the quarter-finals against the Netherlands (4-3 win on penalties; 2-2 after extra time). In the second half of extra time, an all-out brawl ensued after Leandro Paredes kicked the ball into the Netherlands dugout. Messi also took part in the action, celebrating wildly in front of the Dutch bench after he doubled his team’s advantage from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute.

RMC Sport @RMCsport Rami sur l'Argentine : "Je n’aime pas cette équipe. J’aime beaucoup Lionel Messi, j’aime tout de ce joueur, mais pas l’image que son équipe a montré pendant cette Coupe du monde avec beaucoup d’agressivité, de méchanceté, et de non fair-play."



rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/coupe… Rami sur l'Argentine : "Je n’aime pas cette équipe. J’aime beaucoup Lionel Messi, j’aime tout de ce joueur, mais pas l’image que son équipe a montré pendant cette Coupe du monde avec beaucoup d’agressivité, de méchanceté, et de non fair-play." 💬 Rami sur l'Argentine : "Je n’aime pas cette équipe. J’aime beaucoup Lionel Messi, j’aime tout de ce joueur, mais pas l’image que son équipe a montré pendant cette Coupe du monde avec beaucoup d’agressivité, de méchanceté, et de non fair-play."rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/coupe…

Speaking to RMC Sport before the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina, Rami admitted that he isn't a fan of the edginess Argentina have shown in Qatar. He said:

"I don't like this Argentinian team. I like Lionel Messi a lot. I like everything about this player. He is a legend and one of the best players of all time for me. I was lucky to meet him in Spain.

“But the image that the Argentine team showed during this World Cup with a lot of aggression, wickedness, and non-fair play … On the pitch, I think they didn't show a good image."

Argentina have received a whopping 12 yellow cards in their six matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. France, on the other hand, have only received five.

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott in awe of Lionel Messi’s performances at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi has fired on all cylinders at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, emerging as the joint-leading goal-scorer as well as joint-top assist-provider. The 35-year-old Argentina maverick has scored five times and claimed three assists so far in six matches.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL 🗣️ Harvey Elliott on Messi: "What he's been doing at the World Cup, to be able to do that at such an age, it just justifies for myself why he is the GOAT." 🗣️ Harvey Elliott on Messi: "What he's been doing at the World Cup, to be able to do that at such an age, it just justifies for myself why he is the GOAT." 🐐#UCL https://t.co/q8CyFnpU4q

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has been amazed by Messi’s performances at the Qatar World Cup. Elliott claimed that Messi’s ability to produce such extraordinary performances despite being on the wrong side of 30 make him the greatest of all time. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

“I have been a massive Messi fan ever since I have grown up as a kid and I feel like he's the best player in the world at the moment because of what he has been doing over the years.

“What he's been doing at the World Cup on the biggest stage of the world, to be able to do that at such an age... it just justifies for myself why he is the greatest of all time, GOAT, and for me, watching him at the World Cup has been a privilege.”

Lionel Messi is set to take part in his 26th FIFA World Cup game in the final against France on December 18. He will become the only player in history to appear in as many matches at the tournament.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 2782 votes