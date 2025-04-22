"I don't like gratuitous criticism of anyone" - Spain coach Luis de la Fuente comments on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid troubles

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has jumped in defense of Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has faced criticism for Los Blancos' subpar performance this season. The 63-year-old Spaniard asserted that he does not enjoy criticizing anyone unnecessarily and added that Ancelotti should be honored.

Ad

At the recent Laureus Gala Awards, Luis de la Fuente spoke about Ancelotti's situation at Real Madrid. He said (via Madrid Universal):

"I don’t like gratuitous criticism of anyone, of any professional, I would prefer the professional career of a great coach like Carlo Ancelotti to be treated with respect. I think he has nothing to prove, with a track record that many of us would love to have. Always by his side and by the side of all football professionals."

Ad

Trending

Ancelotti’s tactical setup has been castigated by several pundits and Madrid supporters this season. Los Blancos’ exit from the UEFA Champions League in the quarterfinals against Arsenal has intensified calls for his release.

In the 2024-25 campaign, Los Blancos have registered 36 wins, seven draws, and 11 losses. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are still in the race with Barcelona for the LaLiga and Copa del Rey titles.

Amid all the talks, Xabi Alonso and Jurgen Klopp have been rumored to be Ancelotti's potential replacements next season.

Ad

"The favorite is football itself" - Luis de la Fuente on the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid

2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Source: Getty

At the same event, Luis de la Fuente weighed in on the Copa del Rey final involving Blaugrana and Madrid. The Spaniard also opined that the final will be a spectacle to behold.

Ad

He said (via Madrid Universal):

"The favourite is football itself. We’re going to witness a fantastic spectacle, It’s going to be a great event with high expectations. I’ll enjoy it first as a fan, then as a professional, and I hope all the players come through it without injuries."

The Copa del Rey final is set to be played at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Saturday (April 26). The head-to-head statistics, however, put Barcelona in front, with three wins in their last five games, while Real Madrid have registered only two.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More