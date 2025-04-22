"I don't like gratuitous criticism of anyone" - Spain coach Luis de la Fuente comments on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid troubles

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has jumped in defense of Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has faced criticism for Los Blancos' subpar performance this season. The 63-year-old Spaniard asserted that he does not enjoy criticizing anyone unnecessarily and added that Ancelotti should be honored.
At the recent Laureus Gala Awards, Luis de la Fuente spoke about Ancelotti's situation at Real Madrid. He said (via Madrid Universal):
"I don’t like gratuitous criticism of anyone, of any professional, I would prefer the professional career of a great coach like Carlo Ancelotti to be treated with respect. I think he has nothing to prove, with a track record that many of us would love to have. Always by his side and by the side of all football professionals."
Ancelotti’s tactical setup has been castigated by several pundits and Madrid supporters this season. Los Blancos’ exit from the UEFA Champions League in the quarterfinals against Arsenal has intensified calls for his release.
In the 2024-25 campaign, Los Blancos have registered 36 wins, seven draws, and 11 losses. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are still in the race with Barcelona for the LaLiga and Copa del Rey titles.
Amid all the talks, Xabi Alonso and Jurgen Klopp have been rumored to be Ancelotti's potential replacements next season.
"The favorite is football itself" - Luis de la Fuente on the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid
At the same event, Luis de la Fuente weighed in on the Copa del Rey final involving Blaugrana and Madrid. The Spaniard also opined that the final will be a spectacle to behold.
He said (via Madrid Universal):
"The favourite is football itself. We’re going to witness a fantastic spectacle, It’s going to be a great event with high expectations. I’ll enjoy it first as a fan, then as a professional, and I hope all the players come through it without injuries."
The Copa del Rey final is set to be played at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Saturday (April 26). The head-to-head statistics, however, put Barcelona in front, with three wins in their last five games, while Real Madrid have registered only two.