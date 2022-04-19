"I didn't like him" - Alexandre Lacazette opens up on relationship with former Arsenal star

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has opened up on his initial misconceptions about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese star joined the Gunners in January 2018, six months after Lacazette came to the club. The duo went on to become good friends off the pitch and formed a chemistry on it as well.

Speaking about his initial perception of Aubameyang, the French forward told Canal TV+ (reported via the Evening Standard)

"I had some misconceptions about him. Before he arrived, I didn’t like him."

He went on to clarify that Aubameyang is very different in his personal life around his friends to the conceived public image he has on social media.

The current Arsenal captain said:

"To be honest, I'm not mates with the Aubemayang you see on Instagram. I'm mates with Pierre-Emerick. People don't know Pierre-Emerick. They know Aubameyang."

Lacazette's future at Arsenal is uncertain

Having parted ways with Aubameyang in January, the Gunners could be set to lose Lacazette in the summer as well.

The French forward has two months left on his current contract and will be free to join a new club in the summer. When asked about his future plans, he replied:

"I am in discussions with a lot of clubs. I am open. I want to play in Europe, it’s been a long time since I played in the Champions League, I’m missing it. It’s a little more complicated, nothing is impossible in life, but it’s a little more complicated."

Lacazette has scored 71 goals and registered 36 assists in 201 games for the club. He was handed the club captaincy after former skipper Aubameyang had a break down in relations with manager Mikel Arteta.

Lacazette has re-established his place in the first team despite scoring scarcely for the Gunners. His role is to drop deeper and involve others in the game.

The 30-year-old's ability to link up play has gotten the best out of Arsenal wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners can extend his contract at the club beyond this summer.

