"I like him" - Danny Murphy backs 23-year-old Arsenal star to be more prolific and outscore Gabriel Jesus 

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Danny Murphy has backed Eddie Nketiah to score more goals than Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal. The pundit claims the Englishman's link-up play is not bad and should be the #1 choice up front with the Brazilian out injured.

Arsenal are in the market for a forward with Jesus out injured for three months. The Brazilian suffered an injury at the FIFA World Cup and underwent surgery on his knee.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy made bold claims about Nketiah and said that the young striker was going to score more goals than Jesus. He said:

"I like him. Well, Jesus, before he went away didn't score in 11. And he's started three and scored two. Now, he might not give you the other things Jesus gives you. But I think he'd score more goals in this Arsénal team, because they make chances. And his link-up's not bad."

Jesus has registered five goals and seven assists in 20 games for Arsenal since joining the club from Manchester City last summer.

Arsenal legend not happy with Eddie Nketiah

While Danny Murphy was full of praise for Nketiah, Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes he is not good enough for the Gunners.

He went on to claim that the striker is suitable to play for Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are at the bottom of the table.

In his Daily Star column, Merson wrote:

"I try not to read too much into friendlies but it's a massive worry for Arsénal that they're now relying on out-of-form Eddie Nketiah when the Premier League returns. They could go eight points clear if they beat West Ham before Manchester City play a game and you still wouldn't fancy them to win the title without Gabriel Jesus."

He added:

"Without being horrible, what Premier League team does Eddie Nketiah get in? Wolves are bottom, for instance, they're desperate for a goal, and they wouldn't go and get him. For me, it's really worrying. This is no disrespect to Nketiah or the other players but Jesus gels everything together. He is Arsénal's very own Roberto Firmino."

Jesus scored five times in the league for Arsenal in his 14 starts. However, he has not managed to score in his five appearances in the UEFA Europa League.

Nketiah has scored two goals in his three Premier League starts (plus 12 off the bench) while also scoring twice in the Europa League.

