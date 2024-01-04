"I don't like it" - Carlo Ancelotti criticises Real Madrid players for what they did in 1-0 Mallorca win

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has called out his Real Madrid players for complaining too much to the referee. He has urged them to keep calm and not get booked for protesting.

Speaking to the media after the 1-0 win over Real Mallorca, Ancelotti claimed that his players were not right to keep having a go at the referee. He believes that the referee is quality and young, so needs to be respected. He said:

"He is young, this referee has quality, there have been small details, cards, we have protested a lot, too much in my opinion, that is not good. We have to see that you can't earn yellow cards for protesting, I don't like it. He could have gotten a little more right, but he is a young referee and has quality."

Real Mallorca players walked away with just three bookings in the game despite committing 15 fouls. Two Real Madrid players - Rodrygo and Andriy Lunin – were booked for dissent.

Carlo Ancelotti reveals why he extended his contract at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti was adamant that he would be leaving at the end of the 2023/24 season, but went on to extend his deal until 2026. He explained that the constant backing from the club and the players made him change his mind and put pen to the new contract.

He said:

"I have renewed because the team has been successful in past years and this year it is also having success. The club sees that there is a good atmosphere between us and this is very important because without a good relationship between the coach and the players the club cannot be successful. Obviously, I thank the club for the renewal, but also the players, who are showing an extraordinary attitude."

He added:

"I would like to coach the team when they inaugurate the new Bernabeu. With this renewal I can believe that the day this team plays its first game in the new Bernabeu I will be on the bench. That, for me, is good."

Carlo Ancelotti was linked with the Brazil job. However, Selecao will have to look elsewhere with the Italian manager extending his stay at Santiago Bernabeu.