"I like the lad" - Bryan Robson says underfire Manchester United star is a 'better player than what people are giving him credit for'

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson believes Harry Maguire is a "decent player" who receives more criticism than warranted.

Maguire has come under heavy criticism this season after several below-par performances. His displays were a contributor to the Red Devils losing their way after a good start to the season while he has also been troubled by injuries.

While the Englishman seems to be slowly finding his feet under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, many believe Maguire is simply not good enough at the moment.

Robson spoke about the Manchester United skipper on the Michael Anthony Show. He said (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"Harry Maguire is a better player than what people are giving him credit for. Harry is decent on the ball, he is decent in the air. The one thing he lacks is that little bit of pace. If you could give him a fair bit of pace... he's a decent player. I like the lad."

Maguire has played 18 Premier League games this season for his club but has only helped them keep four clean sheets in those matches. The Red Devils have conceded 25 goals in matches the centre-back has started and five in four matches where he hasn't played a part.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire yet to justify his £80 million price tag

Manchester United bought Maguire for an incredibly high £80 million from Leicester City back in the summer of 2019. The Red Devils were largely criticized for overpaying for the Englishman, but some still believed he could have the kind of impact Virgil van Dijk has had for Liverpool.

But Maguire is yet to really set the stage alight at Old Trafford. While he was a definite improvement on the likes of Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly, the 28-year-old has not been consistent enough for his club.

Former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to make Maguire the first-team captain has not gone down well with many fans either. The armband has also been touted as a reason for his poor performances after he did well for England at Euro 2020.

Maguire has looked better in recent times alongside Raphael Varane, who was signed by Manchester United last summer. However, it remains to be seen if he can perform consistently with the Red Devils looking to seal a top-four spot in the Premier League.

