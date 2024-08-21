“I like to learn from him” - Bruno Fernandes makes surprise revelation about trying to emulate underrated Manchester United icon at Old Trafford

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes hopes to emulate iconic former club midfielder Darren Fletcher. The 40-year-old Scotsman played 342 times for the English giants, scoring 24 times and providing 31 assists.

The Portuguese playmaker recently extended his contract with the 20-time Premier League champions to dispel rumors about his future. Following the announcement that the former Sporting star extended his stay at the club, Fletcher said in a short video shown to the Portuguese (via Metro UK):

"Bruno, my friend. I mean this when I say it: no one deserves this more than you. I watch you day in and day out since I’ve been at the club. You set the example, you train hard."

The midfielder was touched by the former Premier League winner's comments and replied:

"He [Darren Fletcher] has been talking with me a lot during this time. I think he’s one of the people that I like to talk to. I like to learn from him because he’s been successful at the club. He’s been part of a big success of the club. So he knows what it needs to get that success. He’s always a person that I always try to speak to and learn from"

The Portuguese international concluded by saying:

"Those words from him, it was meaningful, because he’s been saying that to me since the day I’ve been with him at the club: that I deserve to be here, that I’m a proper Man United player. So it touches a little bit, because it’s from someone that has achieved a lot."

Bruno Fernades has been an integral part of the Manchester United project since he arrived, bagging 79 goals and 67 assists in 235 games for the club. He has helped the storied English club to one FA Cup and one League Cup win.

Bruno Fernandes shares feelings on extending Manchester United's stay

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was happy to have extended his contract with the club till 2027. The midfielder joined the club in 2020 during the winter transfer window under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The midfielder established himself as a vital part of the team and has been rewarded for his service with another deal. Following the extension, the midfielder said (via Metro UK):

"When I joined, it was a dream come true. I think everyone knows that it was my dream to play in the Premier League for United. I had the chance to put that together. I wanted to play in the Premier League, and my favourite club was United. Being lucky enough to do both, it’s something unbelievable."

Bruno Fernandes further added:

"Obviously, my love for the club hasn’t changed. It has grown. Because you get to know the city, you get to know the fans, and you get to know how the people live here. How the way they approach the day-by-day; the way they approach the game-day. It’s different from every country."

Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United began the Premier League season with a win over Fulham and next face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, August 24.

