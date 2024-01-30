“I would do like Lionel Messi” - Angel di Maria advises Alejandro Garnacho against celebrating like Cristiano Ronaldo

Argentina icon Angel Di Maria has advised Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho to celebrate like Lionel Messi instead of Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain winger joins a host of other footballing figures to dive into the subject.

Alejandro Garnacho continues to make headlines for idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo, who has shared a bitter rivalry with his country's talisman Lionel Messi over the last two decades. The Argentine youngster often celebrates like the Portuguese maestro, which has led to several arguments between fans and pundits.

While some feel it isn't a big deal for the attacker to idolize and express his admiration for the Al Nassr superstar, others feel it insensitive, considering the rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi. Angel Di Maria seems to belong to the second category.

Offering his two cents on the subject, Di Maria said that he wouldn't do such a thing if he were in that position and advised the 19-year-old to celebrate like Lionel Messi instead of Cristiano Ronaldo. He said (via The CR7 timeline on X):

"If I were Garnacho, the only thing I wouldn't do is celebrate like Cristiano Ronaldo. I would do like Messi does."

It is worth noting that Angel Di Maria is one of the few players who have had the privilege of sharing a dressing room with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He played alongside Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid while he has played alongside Messi since their time in the Argentina youth setup.

Garnacho, too, has played alongside both Ronaldo and Messi. He played with the former at Manchester United during the Portuguese legend's second stint at the club and has shared the pitch with Messi for the Argentina national team.

On the footballing front, Alejandro Garnacho has been a vital figure in Manchester United's squad this season. The 19-year-old has recorded five goals and two assists in 29 appearances across all competitions so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to clash in Saudi Arabia

Football fans will get the opportunity to watch another episode in the legendary rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on Thursday, February 1, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

The Argentine's Inter Miami side will take on Al Nassr, led by his Portuguese counterpart, in a friendly game in Saudi Arabia.

The last time the two players faced each other was in January 2023 when Messi's PSG defeated Ronaldo's Al Nassr in Riyadh. It remains to be seen what the outcome of their meeting will be this time.