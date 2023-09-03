"I don't like looking at that" - Roy Keane launches attack on Manchester United squad

Manchester United legend Roy Keane recently launched a scathing on the Red Devils, suggesting their lack of personalities was the reason behind their woeful away form last season.

Erik ten Hag had a stellar debut season for Manchester United last season. He helped the club finish third in the Premier League with 75 points, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League in the process. The Dutch tactician also won the EFL Cup and reached the FA Cup final.

However, there were a few concerns on the pitch as well with their most glaring one being their dismal away form. The Red Devils only accumulated 27 points from 19 league appearances, drawing three and losing eight.

Moreover, Manchester United only picked up one away win against a top-10 side, which came against Fulham in November 2022.

Football pundit Roy Keane addressed this while speaking to Sky Sports: (via Manchester Evening News):

"It [their away record] is a huge concern 100 per cent. When you look at the stats, that's a bad reflection on the players that you have, because Manchester United clearly have a lot of talented players."

He added:

"But it suggests that they are just dependent on their talents and lack those personalities. Their record away from home has to improve, because of the standards of other teams around you. I don't like looking at that. If you want to be a top team and compete [for the title], they have to improve that drastically."

Ten Hag and Co. have gained six points from their three appearances so far this season and are currently 10th in the standings. They won both their home games against Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0) and Nottingham Forest (3-2). But they lost their away game 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspur, suggesting their away form issues are far from over.

They will be looking to rectify that against Arsenal today (September 3) at the Emirates Stadium.

Sofyan Amrabat joins Manchester United on season-long loan deal

Sofyan Amrabat recently joined Manchester United on a season-long loan until June 2024 from ACF Fiorentina for a reported fee of £8.5 million. The Red Devils will have an option to buy at the end of the season for £21.4 million.

Erik ten Hag and Co. had been linked to Amrabat since June but waited till deadline day (September 1) to get the deal over the line.

The 27-year-old is an adept central defensive midfielder and will be a great option to have in midfield alongside Casemiro. He made 49 appearances across all competitions last season, helping Fiorentina reach the final of the Coppa Italia and UEFA Europa Conference League.

Amrabat was also an integral part of Morocco reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is likely to make his United debut against Brighton & Hove Albion at home on September 16, after the international break.