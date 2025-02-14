“I like a lot that he stands up for the team but there are other ways to do that” - Liverpool boss Arne Slot on Curtis Jones’ red card vs Everton

Arne Slot has opened up on Curtin Jones' red card during Liverpool's draw against Everton in the Premier League. He believes that the Englishman stood up for the club's fans but added that there are other ways for him to do it on the pitch.

Ad

Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Wolverhampton, Slot stated that it is an emotional sport and there are wrong decisions made all over the pitch. He stated that Jones and himself should have conducted themselves better in the Merseyside derby earlier this week.

Slot said via Liverpool.com:

"I like a lot that he stands up for the team but there are other ways for the team and the fans to do that. I will talk with him about that. The same for me, I should have acted differently after the game as well. But it's an emotional sport as well and sometimes individuals make the wrong decision and that's definitely what I did."

Ad

Trending

Liverpool dropped points in the Merseyside derby after James Tarkowski scored in injury time to level the game. The Reds were taken aback early after a goal from Beto, but goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah saw them take the lead in the game before the equalizer in injury time.

Virgil van Dijk stands up for his Liverpool teammate Curtin Jones

Virgil van Dijk spoke about Curtis Jones' red card and claimed that Abdoulaye Doucouré was trying to provoke the Liverpool fans. He believes that the Englishman did not believe it was right from the Everton man.

Ad

Van Dijk via the Daily Mirror:

"We all know this is their cup final, and they will do everything in their power to try and win against us. This year, you see them scoring at the end, and it's obviously a big boost for them, but it's a blow for us. We all saw how they celebrated a goal, they have all the right to, but I think Doucoure, in the end, wanted to provoke our fans from what I saw. And Curtis didn't think that was the right thing to do. Obviously, you know what happens when there is a little tussle, but I didn't think the ref had the game under control, I said that to him."

Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also sent off after the game along with Abdoulaye Doucouré. Referee Michael Oliver was not happy with comments from the Liverpool coaches and they will not be on the touchline for the Wolverhampton clash this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback