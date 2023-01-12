 "I would like to make it abundantly clear" - Arsenal legend Thierry Henry directly responds to rumors linking him with vacant Belgium job

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has shot down reports that claimed he had contacted the Belgian FA to succeed Roberto Martinez as first-team manager, calling them untrue.

Despite having one of the most star-studded squads in the game, Belgium miserably failed to go deep into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Belgian Red Devils could not cross the first hurdle of the tournament, getting knocked out in the group stage itself.

In the aftermath of Belgium’s abysmal World Cup run, Martinez left the job as the team’s manager. He has since been announced as Portugal’s new first-team coach.

Henry, who served as Martinez’s assistant during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has been linked with the job, with reports claiming that he has already applied for it. The former Arsenal superstar has debunked the reports, calling them incorrect. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Arsenal great said:

“I would like to make it abundantly clear that contrary to written reports, I have never contacted the Belgian FA offering my services as the new first-team coach.

“I think it's vital that the truthful version of facts is always presented.”

Belgium, currently without a manager, will take on Sweden in their first 2024 European Championship qualifier on March 24.

Thierry Henry’s comments on Eden Hazard resurface amid Arsenal links

Thierry Henry has been a long-time admirer of Belgium and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard. Amid reports of the Gunners' interest in the Belgian, his comments about the Madrid superstar have resurfaced.

In a 2019 interview with Sky Sports, he called him unplayable at his best.

“I think he can be a difference maker everywhere, especially for Belgium,” Henry said.

“He is an important player – we have a lot – but when he is on tune, he is very difficult to play against. We forget that he broke his ankle not that long ago and he came back into the game like nothing happened and went back to his level which says a lot about him as a man.”

It has been a while since Hazard stretched his wings, but the former Chelsea ace is still not short of suitors. According to MediaFoot, Arsenal have asked Real Madrid about Hazard’s availability.

They reportedly wish to sign Hazard in the ongoing January transfer window itself, possibly after being discouraged by top target Mykhaylo Mudryk’s £88 million price tag.

