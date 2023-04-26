“I would like to make all those decisions” - Jurgen Klopp suggests ‘outstanding’ Liverpool star could be loaned out next season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that there is a chance that Fabio Carvalho could be loaned out at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Reds signed Fabio Carvalho for a €5.9 million fee in July 2022. The Portuguese attacking midfielder has struggled for game time at Anfield, clocking just 335 minutes in 12 Premier League appearances. The former Fulham man has started just four of the 12 games he has played in the English top flight.

With him spending a lot of time on the bench, reports have linked Carvalho with a move away from Merseyside in the summer. When quizzed about Carvalho’s status, Klopp revealed that he would like to make the final call after talking with all concerned parties, adding that the decision could go either way.

In an interview with BeanymanSports, Klopp revealed (via The Anfield Talk):

“I would like to make all of these decisions with the boys before we talk about it. There is no decision in either direction yet. What I can say, is that this week he was exceptional in training. He’s really outstanding.”

Overall, Carvalho has featured in 20 games for Liverpool’s senior team this season in all competitions, scoring thrice.

Porto are interested in signing Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho

According to a report from Portuguese outlet Bola na Rede, Primeira Liga giants Porto are keen to sign Fabio Carvalho on loan from Liverpool this summer. It has been claimed that the 20-year-old is eager to play more and the 19-time English champions are also prepared to let him leave. The move is believed to be a win-win-win for all parties involved.

It is believed that the deal could be similar to that of Marko Grujic, meaning Porto would have the option to buy Carvalho at the end of his one-season loan spell. Grujic joined Porto permanently at the start of the 2022-23 season after two successive loan spells.

Liverpool, however, are reportedly unwilling to lose the player permanently, which is why they could insert a buyback clause in the potential loan deal. That would allow Jurgen Klopp’s side to bring Carvalho back to Anfield in the future if Porto decide to buy him after his loan tenure.

