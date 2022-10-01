“I would like to mention one special name that nobody really spoke about” – Cesc Fabregas hails Arsenal star who ‘made it look so easy’ in win against Spurs

Speaking on BT Sport, former skipper Cesc Fabregas lauded William Saliba after Arsenal's win over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side secured a 3-1 win over Antonio Conte's Spurs at home with complete domination in every aspect of the game.

Thomas Partey opened the scoring in the 20th minute, while Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka added a goal each in the second half.

After humbling their bitter rivals in the north London derby and cementing their position at the top of the Premier League table, the Gunners are being applauded by former players and football pundits.

Amongst the many admirers of the current squad at the Emirates Stadium is former player Fabregas. The Spaniard was particularly impressed by Saliba.

The former Arsenal skipper said that Saliba has the potential to remain a defender at the Emirates Stadium for the next 15 to 20 years. He said via HITC:

“It was a fantastic, complete performance. I would like to mention one special name that nobody really spoke about. He was so good and he made it look so easy. William Saliba.' This boy has been in France for the last three years on loan.

He added:

"And I’ve been watching closely because an ex-Arsenal scout asked me three years ago to look at him because he wanted to sign him. At 18, 19, he was the best player on the pitch. That shows the potential of this guy, and he makes it look so easy. He could potentially be Arsenal’s center-back for the next 15, 20 years.''

"London is Red" - Arsenal fans elated after their win over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby

Arsenal fans are buzzing after their win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The Gunners remain at the top of the Premier League table with 21 points in eight games. Manchester City and Tottenham are in second and third position, respectively.

Fans believe that no team can beat the Gunners in their current form and they are surely winning several titles this year. Fans have also been joyous over the performances of young players and new signings.

The Gunners will be up against Liverpool on 9 October, two days after facing Norwegian club FK Bodo/Glimt in their UEFA Europa League group clash.

