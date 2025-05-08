"I like them both too much" - Tom Brady responds when asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Tom Brady has refused to pick one between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The NFL legend skipped the question, saying he liked both.
Speaking on Logan Paul’s YouTube channel 'Impaulsive' recently, Brady said it was difficult to pick one from the two football legends.
“Messi or Ronaldo? God, that’s hard. That’s hard. I’m not even answering that question. I like them both too much. I like them both too much," he said (via Bolavip).
It was not the first time he made such a comment about the two GOATs. iShowSpeed also quizzed Brady about the two last year, and he said (via SPORTbible):
"I can't pick between them two."
However, old quotes from the NFL legend have resurfaced since. In 2018, he heaped praise on the Argentine icon, saying (via Sports Illustrated):
"I love Messi. He is a great player; however, I am a little older than him. I love soccer, I've watched it for a long time and I'm not old enough to have watched Maradona, that's probably for previous generations. I admire him, he's a great athlete."
Commenting on one of David Beckham's Instagram posts in 2024, Tom Brady had even joked about taking Lionel Messi to Birmingham City, where he is a minority owner.
"I'm bringing Lionel Messi back to Birmingham with me. Sorry, David Beckham," he wrote (via GOAL).
When Lionel Messi spoke on his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi spoke to L'Equipe in 2023 and said his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo was a great competition for both. He added that it was enjoyable, as it pushed both of them to get better. Messi said (via GOAL):
"It was a great battle, from a sporting point of view. We fed off each other's rivalry because we're both great competitors. He, too, always wanted to win everything, all the time. It was a very enjoyable time for both of us and for everyone who loves football."
"I think we deserve a lot of credit for having managed to stay at the top for so long. Because as they say, it's easy to get there. What's difficult is staying there. And we stayed at the top for ten, fifteen years. It's very difficult to stay at that level and it's spectacular. And I think it remains a good memory for all those who followed us," he added.
Lionel Messi has won eight Ballon d'Ors in his career, while Cristiano Ronaldo has five, taking their total to 13 in the last 17 seasons. Luka Modric (2018), Karim Benzema (2022), and Rodri (2024) took home the other three, while the 2020 award was canceled.