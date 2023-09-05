Barcelona star Alejandro Balde has revealed that he does not like Taylor Swift's music. The comment has resulted in the singer's fans turning their attention to the Golden Boy poll and voting for Jude Bellingham, who's now leading the race.

In an interview released on Tuesday, Balde said that he's not a fan of Swift, as does not like her music:

"Do I like Taylor Swift? No, I don't like her music."

Journalist Martin Manin has reported that the comment has seen over 100,000 votes in favour of Bellingham. He added that the votes came in just minutes after the comments went viral, and it took just seven minutes for the votes to skyrocket.

Alejandro Balde confident of Barcelona's success this season

Alejandro Balde is confident that the new signings at Barcelona are going to help the team this season. He says that the club's aim is to retain the league title and keep winning as many games as possible.

Balde told Mundo Deportivo:

"Many reinforcements have come, and we have a good team, but we also had it last year.

"We are always going to try to fight for all the titles and go game by game to win as many as possible. In the end, whether it is one team or another, Barca always has to be there."

Balde added that their aim is to win the UEFA Champions League this season:

"Yes, sure. We have to go for more, for the Champions League. There have been two years that have given us two hard blows, but this year, we have to do better. In the end, we are Barca, and we have to be in all the competitions as clear candidates."

When quizzed about his new contract, Balde sid that he wants to continue at the club and has no plans to leave:

"My agents are still working on it, but the truth is that everything is going very well.

"My intention is to continue, and I hope everything continues to go well. It is the club of my life. I have been here for 13 seasons, and I hope I can have a very long career at this club."

Balde's contract at Barcelona expires at the end of the season.