"I didn't like that one bit" - Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes slammed by Darren Bent for 'attitude' comments on Alejandro Garnacho

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has hit out at Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes for his criticism of teenage sensation Alejandaro Garnacho earlier in the season.

Garnacho, 18, has been one of the most exciting talents at Old Trafford since his arrival from Atletico Madrid for £420,000 in October 2020. He recently garnered headlines due to his standout cameo in his team's 4-2 EFL Cup win over Aston Villa on Thursday (November 10).

Earlier this month, Fernandes claimed that Garnacho had a poor attitude during the club's pre-season tour. He told BT Sport (via GOAL):

"He's still really young. He's doing really well. At the beginning of the season, he was not at his best. On the tour, he didn't have the best attitude that he should have, and that's why he didn't get his chances until now. Now he's getting chances because he's training better, he's having a better attitude, and he deserves his chances."

Speaking to talkSPORT, Bent shared his thoughts on Fernandes' comments about the promising left-sided offensive player. He elaborated:

"I didn't like that one bit. When you talk to the media, and you're the captain, you’ve got to look after the young players. He's got a lot of potential around him because he's playing really well. You don't need people making up their mind before he’s had a fair crack at it."

Bent added that Fernandes should have protected Garnacho as part of his responsibility as Manchester United captain. He said:

"Because now all of a sudden if he's left out, or there's something around him, they're going to say, 'See, Bruno said he had a bad attitude'. Because he's the captain; he's got to protect the younger players. You can't be throwing them under the bus, as they've just started."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL "He's the closest thing I've seen to Ronaldo"



Should Alejandro Garnacho start games for Manchester United in the Premier League? 🤔 "He's the closest thing I've seen to Ronaldo" Should Alejandro Garnacho start games for Manchester United in the Premier League? 🤔 https://t.co/gAAfha5hnz

A pacy dribbler blessed with flair and directness, the Argentina U20 international made his senior debut last season after being named the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year. He has netted one goal and laid out two assists in 274 minutes of action this campaign.

Manchester United prodigy wants to leave Old Trafford in winter

As per AS, Manchester United forward Facundo Pellistri is interested in securing a move to another club in January to boost his chances of first-team action. A loan move is on the cards, but the player is not eager to prolong his association with the Red Devils.

Pellistri, 20, has only been named on the substitute bench by manager Erik ten Hag on 12 occasions across competitions. Earlier during his one-and-a-half-year loan spell at Deportivo Alaves, he racked up 1201 La Liga minutes spanning 33 games.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are hopeful of cashing in on the South American attacker, whose transfer value is expected to rise after his potential participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes