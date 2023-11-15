“I would like to perfect my English” - Ex-Manchester United star hints at desire to live in Florida after Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami

Former Manchester United and Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez expressed his desire to potentially play alongside Inter Miami's Lionel Messi in Florida.

The Argentine, who is a Barcelona icon, decided to join the Herons this summer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and has since stamped his authority in the USA. From 14 appearances for the Miami-based side, Messi has bagged 11 goals and five assists, while helping his team win the Leagues Cup.

Sanchez and Messi played together at Camp Nou, making 117 appearances alongside each other and managing 24 joint goal contributions for La Blaugrana. During his spell at Barcelona, Sanchez won La Liga once among other trophies.

Addressing his desire to perfect his English and potentially play in Miami, Sanchez said in an interview with media outlet TUDN (via Goal):

"I would also like to try another culture, another language, I would like to perfect my English, I would like to live in Los Angeles, Miami, I don't know, I don't have nothing concrete at the moment: I'm focused on the Champions League with Inter and I'm giving my all."

Messi has already had incredible influence on his former Barcelona teammates who have opted to join Inter Miami. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba made the move to the MLS in the summer following the Argentina captain's decision. Luis Suarez is another name heavily linked with a move to the Herons in 2024.

Sanchez currently plays his football for Serie A giants Inter Milan, where he's bagged 21 goals and 23 assists since joining from Manchester United in 2020.

Alexis Sanchez snubs Lionel Messi in GOAT debate

Alexis Sanchez and Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Alexis Sanchez snubbed him and Cristiano Ronaldo while picking his favorite football player of all time. Rather than opting to go with either of the aforementioned superstars, the Chile international chose Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario.

The 2002 World Cup winner represented some of the top clubs in Europe during his playing days. He spent time with both Spanish giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona while also playing for Inter and AC Milan.

Weighing in on the GOAT debate, Sanchez said (via Daily Post):

"Ronaldo [Brazilian Ronaldo], the Phenomenon for me, is the world number one. I have played with many strong players, I have seen Lionel Messi and Ronaldo up close, but he is something else."

His most prominent spell with a club came during his stay at Real Madrid, where he managed 177 appearances and scored 103 goals. Ronaldo won La Liga twice with Los Blancos.