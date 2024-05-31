"I would like to play at the best clubs" – Liverpool-linked Premier League star makes honest transfer admission

Liverpool-linked attacker Bryan Mbeumo has opened up on his future at Brentford, claiming that he is open to a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium club.

Mbeumo, 24, has established himself as one of Brentford's best performers since arriving from ESTAC Troyes for over £5 million in 2019. As a result, he has drawn interest from top Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle United of late, as per L'Equipe.

During a recent interview with L'Equipe, Mbeumo was asked to share his thoughts on the recent speculations about his future at Thomas Frank's side. He responded (h/t GFFN):

"I have spent five years at Brentford, at a club that has allowed me to grow and pass a milestone but yes, I would like to play in the biggest competitions, at the best clubs. It is tantalising to see some big clubs interested in me. We will see [what happens]."

Should Mbeumo secure a switch to Liverpool this summer, he could prove to be a shrewd signing for them. He would act as a backup to the ageing Mohamed Salah and step in as a striker if and when required.

Mbeumo, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2026, has registered 22 goals and 21 assists in 98 Premier League games so far. Overall, the Cameroonian has scored 50 goals and provided 42 assists in 200 appearances across competitions for Brentford so far.

Pundit urges Liverpool star to change role

Speaking to Dutch football website Voetbal International, ex-Real Madrid and Ajax star Rafael van der Vaart asserted that Ryan Gravenberch should transition into a holding midfelder. He opined (h/t EOTK):

"I advise Ryan to opt for a role as a defensive midfielder. That will not be an easy choice for him, because he can do much more."

Advising the 22-year-old to emulate Nigel de Jong, Van der Vaart said:

"You can compare it with Nigel de Jong in the past. Nigel could do much more than the subservient controller he eventually became, but in that specific role, he reached an absolute top level. Nigel decided he was going to be a pitbull and that's it. Ryan is also very versatile and I recommend him to make a similar choice in a role like Patrick Vieira once played at Arsenal and France."

Since arriving from Bayern Munich for £34 million, the Dutchman has recorded four goals and two assists in 38 overall outings for Liverpool.

With Thiago Alcantara set to depart and Wataru Endo in his thirties, Gravenberch could be utilized as a number six option under Arne Slot.