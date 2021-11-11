“I would like for him to be more present at the club” - Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal stars ‘would be inspired’ to have Arsene Wenger around

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his desire for legendary manager Arsene Wenger to be more involved with the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arteta explained how he would like Wenger to have a bigger presence at Arsenal. He said:

"I think he set a different tone at the club and there are things that are still there. I would like to recover a lot of things that he did and I would like him to be more present at the club. I think the players would love him, they will benefit, they will be inspired to have him around and I think for the club it would be a huge boost."

Arteta was also asked if this was an invitation for the Frenchman to join Arsenal in some capacity. He replied:

"It was so intense for him for over 20 years and you need to get away a little bit, but I think it would be so beneficial for all parties to have him more present."

Arsene Wenger managed Arsenal for 22 years before stepping down in 2018. The Frenchman won three Premier League titles and a record seven FA Cups during his tenure as manager. Wenger is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time.

The Frenchman now works as the Chief of Global Football Development at FIFA. It remains to be seen if Wenger will join Arsenal in some capacity in the future.

Arsenal seem to be on the right path under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have been in incredible form of late.

Following a dismal start to the 2021-22 campaign, Arsenal have bounced back and are now unbeaten in their last ten games across all competitions.

A poor start to the season had many supporters of the club calling for Mikel Arteta to be sacked. However, the Spaniard has managed to steady the ship as the Gunners sit only two points adrift of the top four in fifth.

Arteta will, however, know that his side will need to continue in this vein of form if they are to qualify for Europe. Arsenal will travel to Anfield after the international break to take on a formidable Liverpool side.

If the Gunners manage to win the game, they will move above Liverpool into fourth place and truly announce themselves as serious contenders for a top-four finish.

