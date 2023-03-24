"I don't like to say it" – Teddy Sheringham delivers glowing verdict on Arsenal transfer target

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has heaped praise on West Ham United captain Declan Rice, claiming his potential transfer would strengthen Arsenal in the near future.

Rice, 24, has emerged as a hot topic in the past couple of months with his deal set to expire on June 30, 2024. He was rumored to join the Gunners in January amid transfer interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.

A tireless presence at the center of the park, the 40-cap England star is considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. He has helped West Ham register themselves as competitors for European places in the Premier League in the last couple of terms.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Sheringham lauded Rice's ability, saying:

"You put him up against other top players and the complete midfield player would be able to defend, tackle, run forward but score goals as well. If you add six or seven goals to Declan Rice's game with what he's got at the moment, then all of a sudden you're talking about an absolute world beater of a midfielder."

Sharing his thoughts on the Arsenal target's future, Sheringham said:

"Wherever he goes, he's going to make that team a better team. Maybe Casemiro is in that role at Manchester United, so perhaps they don't need him."

"But he would definitely make Arsenal a better team. I don't like to say it but they're already good enough this season and I don't want to see Declan go there because he will make them a better team. He could realistically walk into any team."

On whether West Ham should cash in on Rice, Sheringham added:

"For a club like West Ham, if you think you hold onto him for another season and you don't get anything for him, to get like £60-80 million... he's around that figure. If he had three years on his contract, you'd have to pay £120 million to get him out, but he hasn't."

Overall, the UEFA Euro 2020 finalist has scored 12 goals and laid out 13 assists in 229 appearances across all competitions for West Ham.

Club CEO reacts to Arsenal's reported £70 million offer for Premier League midfielder

During an interview with The Beautiful Game podcast, Brighton & Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber was queried about Arsenal's £70 million offer for Moises Caicedo during the winter transfer window.

He responded:

"It was only sufficient if they wanted half the player. Joking aside, we don't ever provide specific numbers. It amuses us when we see numbers in the media because they've not come from us."

Arsenal's London rivals Chelsea were also heavily interested in signing the 21-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder in the January transfer window.

After failing to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder, Arsenal snapped up Jorginho from Chelsea for a fee in the region of £12 million in January.

