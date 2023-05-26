“I like those who score goals” – Carlo Ancelotti confirms admiration for 3 strikers as Real Madrid eye strengthening attack

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed his admiration for three strikers, all of whom could potentially be on the radar for the Spanish giants. In particular, they could be turning their gaze toward Espanyol's seasoned forward, Joselu Mato, who has been a goal-scoring machine for the relegation-threatened side.

Joselu is currently third on the La Liga goalscoring leaderboard, with an impressive 16 strikes to his name. He trails only the talismanic Karim Benzema, with 18, and the formidable Robert Lewandowski, boasting 23. As Madrid prepares to bolster their forward line in the face of Benzema's unfortunate injury-plagued season, Joselu emerges as an appealing, wallet-friendly alternative.

Carlo Ancelotti has candidly conceded his plans to hunt for a striker come the summer transfer window. However, he chose to remain guarded about specific names, explaining (via Football Espana):

“We are watching, we are going to work to improve the squad, but I don’t want to talk about names, it doesn’t seem right to me. There are a lot of players involved right now, in important challenges.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Real



“We are working on this. I won't say names of our targets now”. Ancelotti on Real Madrid signing a new striker in the summer: “Joselu? I like him a lot, I also like Aspas and Morata. I like those who score goals”.“We are working on this. I won't say names of our targets now”. Ancelotti on Real Madrid signing a new striker in the summer: “Joselu? I like him a lot, I also like Aspas and Morata. I like those who score goals”. ⚪️👀 #Real“We are working on this. I won't say names of our targets now”. https://t.co/lFNe7zlDTn

Prodded further about the rumored interest in Joselu, the Real Madrid manager did spill a bit more, admitting his liking for the striker, albeit alongside others. He said:

“I like Joselu, but also others, Aspas, Morata, to talk about the Spanish ones, forwards. Because what you tend to like is that they score goals.”

Born in Germany but made in Spain, Joselu has been a consistent danger man in La Liga. His performances have been shining beacons of excellence even though the teams he's graced have not always savored success. With an impressive haul of 30 goals in the last two seasons with Alaves and Espanyol, his prowess in front of the goal cannot be understated.

The stakes for Espanyol, currently languishing in 19th position, could affect Joselu's fate. If relegation should befall them, it may very well bring down the price tag on their star forward, making him an even more attractive prospect for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are said to have Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson in their sights

The Mail+ (via The Real Champs) has reported that Los Blancos are eyeing a £40 million move for Liverpool's stalwart left-back, Andrew Robertson. The Scottish captain, who's known for his tireless engine and precise deliveries from the flank, has been put on the Spaniards' radar as they seek to fortify their ranks.

Robertson's incredible football journey, which has seen him overcome early career setbacks to become an indelible part of Liverpool's recent glory-filled chapters, makes him a tantalizing target.

However, this season has seen Robertson's form dip a bit, sparking chatter about his future. While there's no concrete indication that the Scottish skipper is actively seeking a move away from Merseyside, an offer from a club like Real Madrid may prove too enticing to ignore.

Poll : 0 votes