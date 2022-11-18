"I like the team, I like the coach" - Cristiano Ronaldo names club he wants to win Premier League this season if not for Manchester United

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has told broadcaster Piers Morgan that he wants Arsenal to win the Premier League if the Red Devils don't.

The Portuguese striker sat down for an interview with Morgan, touching on several subjects at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, lauded Arsenal as a team he likes to watch, praising manager Mikel Arteta and the team at his disposal.

The United striker told Morgan concerning who he wants to win the Premier League (via TalkTV):

“Manchester [United] first and if not, Arsenal is some team that I like to see play. I like the team, I like the coach. I think they have a good team. If Manchester United don’t win the Premier League, I will be happy if Arsenal."

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



"If you listen to Arteta you will perform."



It's clear to see why Arsenal are five points clear in the Premier League right now



This is Around the Block with "Everyone just understands the principles and the way we want to play.""If you listen to Arteta you will perform."It's clear to see why Arsenal are five points clear in the Premier League right nowThis is Around the Block with @JoshDenzel and Martin Ødegaard! "Everyone just understands the principles and the way we want to play.""If you listen to Arteta you will perform."It's clear to see why Arsenal are five points clear in the Premier League right now 💯🎥 This is Around the Block with @JoshDenzel and Martin Ødegaard! 🚘 https://t.co/dvVKfwWyFC

The Gunners currently sit top of the league heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

They hold a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's Manchester United trail Arsenal by 11 points as they sit in fifth spot.

The Portuguese forward's impact on the Red Devils has regressed this season amid the more withdrawn role he has been handed under Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo has made 16 appearances across competitions, scoring just three goals and providing two assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Manchester United manager Ten Hag keeping him on the bench against City

Ronaldo remained on the bench against City

Manchester United suffered a 6-3 defeat to cross-city rivals City on 2 October.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent the entire game sitting on the bench, watching the Red Devils falter at the Etihad Stadium.

Ten Hag was asked after the game why he hadn't brought the former Real Madrid attacker on.

The Dutch coach explained that it was out of respect for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

However, Ronaldo believes that Ten Hag was making excuses, telling Morgan (via TalkTV):

"Excuses, I see as excuses. I saw many things that, I don't want to criticise him. He can have different opinion than me. They choose the players that they think is better for the team."

Manchester United hit form following their setback against Pep Guardiola's side and beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on 19 October.

Cristiano Ronaldo started the game on the bench and was asked to come on as a substitute in the latter stages of the victory over Spurs.

He stormed down the tunnel in the 89th minute, refusing to come on.

The Portuguese forward has compared the fact that Ten Hag was willing to bring him on in the final three minutes of a game to his reluctance to do so against City:

"Okay, you don't want to put me on against Manchester City because of respect of my career but then you want to put me three minutes against Tottenham. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



Erik ten Hag on why Cristiano Ronaldo didn't make an appearance for Manchester United in the defeat to Manchester City "I wouldn't bring him in because we are 4-0 down, out of respect for Cristiano for his big career" 🗣Erik ten Hag on why Cristiano Ronaldo didn't make an appearance for Manchester United in the defeat to Manchester City "I wouldn't bring him in because we are 4-0 down, out of respect for Cristiano for his big career" 🗣Erik ten Hag on why Cristiano Ronaldo didn't make an appearance for Manchester United in the defeat to Manchester City ⬇️ https://t.co/FSAbdWC8f5

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes