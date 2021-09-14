"I like that" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals what he loves about Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke highly of AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his pre-match press conference ahead of their Champions League tie against the Serie A giants.

Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic's work ethic at the age of 39 and believes the Swedish superstar can still play in any league in the world. The Liverpool boss also likes the confidence Zlatan Ibrahimovic possesses.

Klopp said (via Anfield Watch):

"What a player. Wow. He's a man for exceptional moments in the game. If he's not playing, Giroud will play. All really good players.

"He is for sure one of the best players this game has ever seen. He knows that and he tells us. I like that. There is still fuel in the tank and he squeezes every drop out of his body. He's capable to play in every league in the world and that is exceptional."

Jurgen Klopp also praised Zlatan Ibrahimovic's ability to change his style of play as he grew older. The Liverpool boss believes one can play according to different circumstances if they understand the game.

"He has incredible technical abilities. He can score incredible volleys - heading. He always used the things which were left in his body in the perfect way. When you understand the game you can play the game in different circumstances."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss AC Milan's Champions League opener against Liverpool

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of tomorrow's Champions League game against Liverpool after feeling pain in his Achilles tendon during a training session ahead of the game.

The 39-year-old forward has been rested as a precaution and will therefore not take part in AC Milan's return to the Champions League.

It is worth noting that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has previously played against Liverpool in the Champions League. He was part of Juventus' squad which faced the Reds in the quarterfinals in 2005.

Liverpool won the tie 2-1 on aggregate and eventually went on to clinch the Champions League title in a famous final against AC Milan in Istanbul.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has only registered one goal against Liverpool during his illustrious career. That came whilst he was briefly at Manchester United in the Premier League.

Liverpool and AC Milan have been drawn into an extremely difficult group alongside FC Porto and current La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

