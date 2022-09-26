“I like him as that” – Theo Walcott chooses best position for Bukayo Saka after Arsenal star is played as wing-back by Gareth Southgate 

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott has told talkSPORT that Bukayo Saka's best position is as a right-winger after Gareth Southgate played him as a wing-back for England.

Saka was used as a left-wing back in the Three Lions' disappointing 1-0 defeat to Italy in the UEFA Nations League on September 23.

The Arsenal man looked lost in the role, eager to get involved in attack rather than having to do defensive duties.

Many have criticized Southgate's decision to start Saka in the position given his success for the Gunners on the right wing.

Walcott has now given his opinion on the matter by claiming that the best position for the player is as a winger:

“Saka is obviously playing wing-back as well. He has not played in that role at Arsenal. I like him as a right winger. I like him as that.”

Bukayo Saka @BukayoSaka87

This is a such a special honour for me and I’m very grateful to everyone who voted.

God is Great ! England Men’s Player of the Year 🤩This is a such a special honour for me and I’m very grateful to everyone who voted.God is Great ! England Men’s Player of the Year 🤩🏆This is a such a special honour for me and I’m very grateful to everyone who voted.God is Great ! https://t.co/5T6kPCQPmp

Saka is coming off the back of an impressive past campaign at Arsenal, where he was predominantly used as a right winger by Mikel Arteta.

He managed 12 goals and seven assists in 43 appearances and made the shortlist for the PFA 'Player of the Year'.

That form has carried over into the new season where he has found the net once whilst contributing four assists in eight outings.

Saka's performance at left-wing back against Italy may have indicated to the England manager that he is a much better asset as a right winger.

However, Southgate has plenty of options on the wing with the likes of Phil Foden, Jarrod Bowen and Raheem Sterling.

Southgate needs to get best out of Arsenal winger Saka

Saka should be starting as England's right winger

Southgate is under pressure as we head towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

The Three Lions have been relegated from their UEFA Nations League group and have managed just one goal in five.

That goal was a Harry Kane penalty and has shone a glaring light on the need for Southgate to start contemplating other options in his attack,

Raheem Sterling's performance against Italy was disappointing whilst Kane was also quiet on the night.

With a talent such as Saka in his side, it seems remarkable that he wouldn't want to play the youthful and energetic winger in his preferred role.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “It would appear that Gareth Southgate is shoehorning.”



🤔 “To play Saka in that position and to then take him off…”



“I felt sorry for him.”



Was Gareth Southgate right to play Bukayo Saka out of position? “It would appear that Gareth Southgate is shoehorning.”🤔 “To play Saka in that position and to then take him off…”“I felt sorry for him.”Was Gareth Southgate right to play Bukayo Saka out of position? 😬 “It would appear that Gareth Southgate is shoehorning.”🤔 “To play Saka in that position and to then take him off…”😞 “I felt sorry for him.”Was Gareth Southgate right to play Bukayo Saka out of position? https://t.co/ek4EKdt3q3

Saka is effective going forward as was seen on so many occasions during the European Championships last summer.

None more so than his outing in England's 2-0 quarter-final win over Germany in which he excelled on the right-wing.

The Three Lions face Germany in the Nations League on September 26 and it will be intriguing to see if Saka returns to his natural position.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far