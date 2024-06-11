"I like to do things by example" - Cristiano Ronaldo explains his leadership methods ahead of Euro 2024

During a recent interview, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo explained his leadership methods ahead of Euro 2024. The Al-Nassr forward said that he likes to lead by example and prefers to show who he is rather than talking about it.

The 39-year-old will play in his sixth Euro, the most by any player. He's also the most-capped international men's player, having made 206 appearances for Portugal, and has also scored the most international goals (128).

While the World Cup has eluded the former Real Madrid star, Ronaldo won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and the Golden Boot at Euro 2020.

Ahead of Euro 2024, slated to begin on June 14, the Portuguese said that he likes to lead in a way that motivates others and helps them to grow (via The CR7 Timeline):

"Every professional player has their own style. I try to lead in a way that I think is productive. I want to be a player who helps others, someone they can look up to, see as a role model, and be a good professional."

"I like to do things by example, as I usually say. I'm not one to talk much but instead I like to show them who I am. You have to know when to discipline them and when to support them. When things are good, you have to be with them and work together."

Portugal open their Euro 2024 campaign against the Czech Republic on June 18.

What Cristiano Ronaldo said about competing in six Euros

Ronaldo has achieved a lot in his glorious football career. From appearing in the most in the UEFA Champions League games (183) to scoring the most goals (140) in the tournament, Ronaldo has several records to his name.

However, from playing his first Euro tournament in 2004, to probably playing his last in 2024, the 39-year-old commented on what it means to play in a record-extending sixth edition.

"I'm proud to be the first player to play in six EURO tournaments. I'm thrilled about it as it shows the longevity of my career. However, it's merely a chapter in what Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved in football."

Ronaldo is looking to add to his Euro 2016 triumph.