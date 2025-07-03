"I like things when they’re difficult" - Manchester United legend says he wants to return as manager at Old Trafford

Former player Nemanja Vidic has said he would be open to managing Manchester United, where he played from 2006 to 2014. The legendary Serbian defender added that he was not particularly thinking about coaching, but would consider only the Red Devils if he were to take a role on the sidelines.

Speaking on The Overlap, Vidic said he likes to make changes when things are not going smoothly. The 43-year-old added that he had no plans to become a manager, but would jump at the opportunity at Manchester United. He said (via GOAL):

“If I was to manage or coach anyone, it would have to be Man United. I like things when they’re difficult and to change something from difficult to good, this is something I like to do.”

Vidic is interested in becoming a coach, and he is also thinking of becoming a sporting director or the president of the Serbian FA. He added:

"I'm open to an opportunity to be a coach, or to work in football as a sporting director, or even the Serbian President of the FA – that was the plan a few years ago – it didn’t happen but maybe it could happen in the future. Obviously, what I’m doing outside [of football], business wise, creating a company which is going to be not just successful but is going to be who I am as well."

"Everything I do, I like to do the best I can, and to produce the quality. In the business I’m doing now, with the apartments, that’s what I’m trying to achieve as well. To create good apartments and nice buildings, which I’m going to be proud walking in, and being proud of what I’ve built," he concluded.

Nemanja Vidic played 300 matches for Manchester United, winning the Premier League five times and the UEFA Champions League once.

Nemanja Vidic comments on his bust-up with Manchester United teammate

Nemanja Vidic has commented on his bust-up with former Brazil international Anderson at Manchester United, saying it happened in the dressing room. He could not recall the incident that led to the fight, but said it was about something that happened on the pitch. Vidic said on The Overlap (via GOAL):

"At Man United, I had one bust-up in the changing room and that was with Anderson. It was something on the pitch then it got transferred to the dressing room. It was no big deal."

Vidic played 113 matches with Anderson at Manchester United. The Red Devils lost just 18 matches when both of them were on the pitch.

