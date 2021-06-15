I would like to watch Lionel Messi at Barcelona for many more years: Cesc Fabregas

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed that he wants a happy ending for Lionel Messi at Barcelona. Fabregas believes Messi needs time to make a 'very personal decision' on whether or not to sign a contract extension with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi's current contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the month. The Argentine was widely expected to leave Camp Nou last summer after multiple public spats with the club's hierarchy.

Lionel Messi was, however, forced to stay at Barcelona and see out the remainder of his deal with the club due to the €700 million release clause in his contract.

Despite falling out with the Barcelona board, Lionel Messi was the club's talisman once again this past season. He scored 38 goals in 47 games in all competitions, leading Barcelona to a third-place finish in La Liga and helping them win the Copa Del Rey.

Barcelona endured a poor start to the 2020-21 season but showed signs of vast improvement under the management of Ronald Koeman midway through the season.

The election of Joan Laporta as Barcelona's new president and the progress made by the club under Koeman has led many to believe that Lionel Messi will extend his contract with the club.

Lionel Messi's former La Masia and Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas has revealed that he would like to see Lionel Messi play his football at Barcelona and achieve success with the club in the near future.

"I don't know what Leo will do but I hope he stays at the club. It is a very personal decision and let's see how he feels and we will see what happens. I would like to watch him play his football at Barca for many more years and be successful because he deserves it for what he has done at the club," said Fabregas, as reported by Goal.

Cesc Fabregas outlines Lionel Messi "hope" as clock ticks on Barcelona contract talks https://t.co/bw5EfnUOL3 pic.twitter.com/QS6GUetLpK — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 14, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Lionel Messi's contract extension will be Barcelona's most important piece of business this summer

Argentina v Chile: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2021

Barcelona have been in turmoil on and off the pitch over the last couple of years. The Catalans are also facing debts totalling up to £1 billion, which could largely affect their ability to sign their top transfer targets this summer.

🗣 Cesc Fàbregas: "I don’t know what Messi will do but I hope he stays at the club. I would like to watch him play his football at Barça for many more years and be successful because he deserves it for what he has done at the club." [goal] — FCBarcelonaFl (@FCBarcelonaFl) June 14, 2021

Barcelona will therefore, focus all their efforts into getting Lionel Messi to extend his contract with the club. Despite being 33, the Argentine is the club's best player and has the ability to lead them to trophies in the near future.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava