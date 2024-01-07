An unnamed German footballer, who is said to have close ties to Cristiano Ronaldo, has gotten tricked by an AI model on Instagram. According to an interview with the Daily Mail, the footballer was looking forward to interacting with Emily and Fiona Pellegrini, both of whom are AI-generated models.

Both models have quickly garnered a notable following on social media, thanks to their glamorous posts in lingerie. They are now over 220,000 followers strong, having shared pictures in locations across Europe, and they are said to have drawn the attention of high-profile people, including footballers and billionaires.

Emily Pellegrini has particularly racked up some more following on Fanvue, where her pictures and media have earned her an impressive £90,000 in six weeks. The tech-savvy creator who used AI to create both models explained how he did it in an interview with Daily Mail:

"I asked Chat GPT what's the average man's dream girl and it said brown hair long and long legs, so I made her exactly how it said. The goal was to make her likeable and attractive. I wanted to keep her as real as possible."

"It wasn't long before Emily caught the attention of rich, powerful and successful men - all of whom appeared to believe she was real, and even invited her on trips abroad. It's very different who contacts her where. Via Instagram direct message there are really famous people, like footballers, billionaires, MMA fighters and tennis player."

The creator added:

"They think she is real. They invite her to Dubai to meet and eat at a great restaurants."

The creator went on to reveal that a German footballer who had links to Cristiano Ronaldo reached out and asked how the AI model didn't have a boyfriend. The footballer reportedly went as far as asking for her contact information with the hopes of getting to "know each other."

Cristiano Ronaldo purchases Dubai mansion

Cristiano Ronaldo has splurged on a mega-mansion in Jumeirah Bay in Dubai, which is often referred to as Billionaire's Island. This new addition to his expansive property portfolio has come after a full year of moving to Saudi Arabia and playing for Al-Nassr, who pay him £175 million per year.

According to Daily Mail, the massive villa is said to have six bedrooms and separate spaces for employees to live in. It is also capable of housing seven cars in a showroom, and it includes a swimming pool and offers private beach access.

This is said to be Cristiano Ronaldo's sixth property, as the legendary footballer has expanded his real estate empire across four different countries. He also recently sold his property in Trump Tower, as well as a villa in Portugal.