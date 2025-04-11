“I like is to work for the best club in the world” - Hansi Flick drops major hints on future amid standout first season as Barcelona coach 

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has said that he hasn't thought about his future amid a great first season in Spain. The German tactician has a contract with his current employers that runs till the summer of 2026.

With the way things are going this season, fans would love Flick to continue in Catalunya beyond 2026. The Blaugrana are top of the standings in La Liga, four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid. They seem to be headed for the UEFA Champions League semi-final, holding a 4-0 lead over Borussia Dortmund after the first leg of the quarter-final.

Speaking about his future at a recent press conference, Flick said (via Barca Universal):

I am not a coach who thinks about the next three years, what I like is to work for the best club in the world and I appreciate what is here. The situation at the club is not easy, but we are all doing our best."

He added:

“That’s the situation now, I have one year left and if things go well, another one. That’s my way of thinking. Step by step, year by year. I don’t think we’re not finished, I don’t know how long we’ll have left but I want to finish my work here on a good note.”

“Besides, my assistants are happy. We have to focus on the season because there are a lot of things to do. First Leganes and then Dortmund.”

Flick joined Barcelona at the start of the current campaign and has remained in charge for 48 matches across competitions, winning 36 of those encounters.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick clarifies reason behind Lamine Yamal substitution v Borussia Dortmund

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona enjoyed a wonderful night in their first-leg quarter-final match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, April 09, winning 4-0. One of their young sensations, Lamine Yamal, got on the scoresheet but came off in the 86th minute for Ansu Fati, creating concerns about a potential injury.

However, Hansi Flick has come out to clarify that the move was simply to give the winger rest amid a busy schedule. He said after this thumping victory (via Standard):

“Lamine Yamal has no injury, he’s fine. He’s played a lot of minutes recently and so it was good to rest a bit."

Overall, Yamal has contributed with 14 goals and 21 assists in 43 matches across competitions this season. Barcelona's next match is a league game against Leganes on Saturday, April 12.

