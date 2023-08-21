“I liked Arsenal but I’m a Liverpool fan” - Premier League striker makes honest confession

Premier League star Ivan Toney has revealed that he is a Liverpool fan. It was previously reported that the Brentford striker was an Arsenal supporter, but he claimed he just liked the Gunners but has always been a fan of the Anfield side.

Toney was on The Diary Of A CEO podcast when he said that he has always been a Liverpool supporter. The striker was linked with a move to the Gunners before they signed Gabriel Jesus last summer.

Speaking on the podcast, Toney said:

"I've been a L'pool fan my whole life. From young I liked Arsenal but I'm a L'pool fan, L'pool boy at heart!"

However, this is not the first time Toney has revealed his support for the Reds. He spoke with Total Media in 2021 and said:

"I support Liverpool, I'm a L'pool fan. If they come knocking, who knows."

When quizzed if he would accept a bench role at Liverpool or become the main striker at a club like Leeds United, Toney replied:

"I'm going to have to go L'pool! I'd make myself the main man."

Ivan Toney is still serving an eight-month ban from football and will be back on the pitch in mid-January 2024.

Why was Liverpool fan Ivan Toney banned from football?

Ivan Toney admitted to 232 breaches of the FA's rules on betting earlier this year. The Brentford star was expected to be handed a massive punishment, but was banned from football for eight months.

Releasing a statement on Twitter following the announcement, Toney wrote:

"Today I have received notification of my eight-month ban from football following a hearing before an FA Regulatory Commission that took place yesterday. I am naturally disappointed that I will be unable to play for the next eight months. The written reasons for the commission's decision have not yet been published, so I make no further comment at this point other than to thank my family and friends, Brentford FC and our fans for their continued support, through what has been a very difficult time. I now focus on returning to play the game I love next season."

Toney was also fined £50,000 by the FA for breaching the betting rules. In the hearing, it was revealed that the breaches took place between February 2017 to January 2021.