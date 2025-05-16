"I have liked him for a long time" - Darren Bent asks Liverpool to snub move for Jeremie Frimpong and sign Serie A star instead

Darren Bent has urged Liverpool to sign Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries over Jeremie Frimpong in their quest to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back. The English champions have been linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen fullback in the upcoming summer window, but Bent believes his compatriot would make a better signing.
In recent comments on talkSPORT, the former Premier League striker discussed who he hoped the Reds would bring in at right-back in the summer, saying:
"You know who I would like (Liverpool) to get at right back and I don’t think they’d be able to get him but I have liked him for a long time and I think he’s incredible. Dumfries! But it’s going to cost you.”
The Dutch defenders have enjoyed impressive seasons playing on the right side of a back five for Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen. Dumfries scored 10 goals and six assists in 42 games across competitions for the Italian side. Meanwhile, Frimpong has five goals and 12 assists in 48 games for Leverkusen.
Both players will not come cheap for Liverpool if they pursue their signature, with the Dutchmen contracted to their respective clubs until the summer of 2028. However, Frimpong could present a more attractive prospect at 24, while Dumfries turns 30 next April.
Arne Slot tries to return focus to Liverpool's title win after Trent Alexander-Arnold's controversy with fans
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has tried to refocus the attention on his side's Premier League win after fans booed Trent Alexander-Arnold during his last appearance. The Englishman is leaving his boyhood club this summer after coming through the club's youth ranks to win everything with the Merseyside outfit. However, the supporters have not received his upcoming departure well.
In a recent press conference, the Dutch manager tried to shift the focus away from the tension between the right-back and the fans, saying via This is Anfield:
“Last week, people talked about it to me. Then, of course, we had the reaction of our fans in the stadium which was different, positive and negative. Then all the pundits talked about it, the whole country talked about it and I think now it’s time to draw a line under that. Let’s focus now on the fact that we won the league and for us to enjoy the upcoming one-and-a-half weeks with that feeling, and not talk and be distracted that much about Trent’s situation.”
Liverpool will visit Brighton & Hove Albion in their next Premier League fixture on Monday before they close out their season at Anfield against Crystal Palace.