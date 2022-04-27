"I would have liked to say Will Smith" - Arsenal legend Thierry Henry gives hilarious response when asked which movie star should play him 

Legendary Arsenal forward Thierry Henry made a hilarious comment when asked which movie star should play him in a film.

Henry, along with Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher, were asked a series of short questions on CBS Sports. One of the questions was about which movie star should portray them in a film.

Micah Richards said:

"You know me, my man Denzel"

Jamie Carragher picked Kevin Bacon.

Thierry Henry, though, said that he would have gone for Will Smith but chose Chris Tucker, saying:

"I would have liked to say Will Smith, but I can't now, so I would go Chris Tucker in Friday."

Henry's comments were made in the backdrop of Will Smith's infamous slap-gate. The American actor slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this yea for a joke on Smith's wife. The incident caused a major uproar, and Smith later apologised on social media.

These comments were made by the panel after Manchester City secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinals on Tuesday.

Henry, Richards and Carragher were also asked who would win the 2022 Ballon d'Or award. The trio went for Karim Benzema. However, Richards sad that if City win the UEFA Champions League, his pick would be Kevin De Bruyne.

Arsenal have a chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League - Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry's former side Arsenal have an excellent opportunity to compete in next season's UEFA Champions League, based on their current league form. The Gunners are fourth in the standings, having picked up 60 points from 33 games.

Manager Mikel Arteta's side are two points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal extended their gap over sixth-placed Manchester United to six points after beating them 3-1 at the weekend. United have also played a game more than the Gunners.

The Gunners have not competed in the UEFA Champions League since the 2016-17 season. They suffered a humiliating 10-2 aggregate defeat against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 on that occasion.

The 2021-22 season was also Arsenal's first in 26 years where they did not play in Europe. However, it is highly likely that they will be competing in some form of European football next season.

