"I should have listened to older teammates" - Kang-in Lee apologizes to Son heung-min after bust-up left Tottenham star with broken finger

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Lee Kang-in apologised for his behaviour that seemingly resulted in Son Heung-min dislocating his finger.

The pair were in Qatar, representing South Korea in the AFC Asian Cup. According to reports, these European stars were involved in a scuffle before South Korea's 2-0 semi-final defeat to Jordan on February 6 (2-0) (via Yonhap News Agency).

Son was spotted wearing strapping in his right index and middle finger during the semi-final loss to Jordan. Apologising for his actions, Lee wrote on his Instagram story (via Yonhap News Agency):

"It has been reported in the media that I had an argument with Son Heung-min before our semifinal match at the Asian Cup. I have caused great disappointment to fans who always support our national team."

"I am really sorry. I should have set an example and listened to older teammates. I'd like to apologize to many people who must be disappointed in me."

He added:

"I fully understand the interest football fans have in me and also their expectations of me. From now on, I will help my older teammates, and try to become a better player and a better person."

The duo have shared the pitch 22 times for their country, bagging two joint goal contributions in the process. Son has rejoined Tottenham Hotspur and made an appearance off the bench in the north London side's 2-1 win over Brighton on Saturday (February 10).

South Korean Football Federation official reveals how Son Heung-min injured his finger

Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min is widely accepted as South Korea's most important player but could've missed his country's AFC Asian Cup semi-final due to injury. Revealing how the incident took place, a South Korean Football Federation official said (via The Guardian):

"It happened when some young players went up to play table tennis, and Son and other older players took issue with it. The players exchanged a few words and Son hurt his finger in the process."

Overall, the 31-year-old attacker has made 123 appearances for South Korea, bagging 44 goals and 20 assists across all competitions. He's yet to win the AFC Asian Cup with his country.

Son is now back with his club, who are preparing to host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday (February 17). He has bagged 12 league goals and six assists in 21 matches this season.