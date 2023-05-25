"I was a little absent" – When Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo 'kind of stopped seeing each other' due to her late father's ailment

Georgina Rodriguez has opened up on how she briefly stopped dating Portugal and Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo due to her late father's sudden cardiac arrest.

Rodriguez, 29, has been a topic of discussion since she got together with the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner in 2016. The pair, who have two kids together, are often in the news due to their public outings and grand lifestyle.

However, the Spanish social media influencer once stopped dating the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward. She endured a hard time after her late father, Jorge, suffered a severe stroke back in 2016.

Speaking on her Netflix series "I Am Georgina", Rodriguez shed light on her tough time seven years ago. She said (via Daily Mail):

"Cristiano had a lot of games, the thing with my father also happened then. I was a little absent, well I was sad and one day, we ran into each other at another event and he asked me for dinner... I thought: 'Finally, my chance has come'."

Ronaldo confirmed that the duo took a brief break from their relationship.

“It wasn’t sudden. It took a bit, perhaps a couple of months, because during that time we kind of stopped seeing each other,” he said (via Daily Mail).

Rodriguez's father passed away due to ongoing complications related to his heart problems in 2019.

Prior to his death, Jorge made a name for himself in the illegal drug trade, dealing in cannabis and cocaine. He faced legal repercussions for his actions, serving ten years of prison time for two separate trafficking offences.

Al-Nassr president lifts lid on Cristiano Ronaldo's contract details

Al-Nassr president Musalli Al-Muammar has shed light on Cristiano Ronaldo's big-money contract, which is reportedly around £173 million per year, at the Saudi Pro League outfit. He told reporters during a press conference:

"We signed a contract with Cristiano Ronaldo not only as a player, but also got his own commercial rights, which will be activated after the end of the current season and will have an impact on the tourism side and others."

Revealing why Al-Nassr failed to disclose the Portuguese's contract details earlier, Al-Muammar continued:

"Because of time pressure and the sports program, we were unable to show Al-Nassr's contract with Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Communication and Media Center at Al-Nassr is trying to work by sending simple messages."

Ronaldo, 38, joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer from Manchester United earlier this January. He has been in stellar form for his club in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, registering 14 goals and two assists in 18 matches so far.

Al-Nassr, who last lifted their domestic trophy in 2019, are currently second in the Saudi Pro League standings with 63 points from 28 games. They are three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad with a similar goal difference of +42.

Poll : 0 votes