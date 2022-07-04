“I was a little anxious because I didn’t have chances to score” – Son reveals what Conte told Tottenham players to help him win Premier League Golden Boot

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min recently shared what manager Antonio Conte said that helped him win the Premier League Golden Boot last season, sharing it with Mohamed Salah. He stated that the Italian manager asked the Spurs players to help the South Korean in reaching the landmark in their final match against Norwich City.

Son became the first-ever Asian player to win a Premier League Golden Boot, scoring 23 goals in 35 matches last season. It was, however, a nervy race between him and Salah that went on until the final day. Going into the match against Norwich, the Egyptian had 22 goals compared to Son's 21.

Salah didn't start Liverpool's final match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Meanwhile, Son struggled to find chances even with Tottenham leading 2-0 at half-time against Norwich.

The South Korean then scored twice in the second half, while Salah scored one goal in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Wolves. Both players finished on 23 goals, sharing the Golden Boot.

Sharing what Conte told Tottenham players, Son said in a press conference (via GOAL):

"I was happy to be awarded, but I was much happier because the team-mates were also delighted. The boss didn’t consider it, he just focused on the Champions League."

He added:

"But he spoke at half-time to the team to help Sonny to score and to get Golden Boots. To be honest, I was a little anxious because I didn’t have chances to score, but I cheered up after he said that.

"When Lucas Moura and Steve Bergwijn substituted in, they said they will help me score. It was not easy as we are team-mates as well as competitors. I was really happy for them."

Son scored all of his 23 goals without a single penalty, helping his side qualify for the Champions League next season and finishing fourth in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer transfer window so far

Tottenham have been one of the most active clubs in the summer transfer window so far, completing four signings.

Spurs started off the window by signing wing-back Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan on a free transfer. This was followed by the signing of goalkeeper Fraser Forster from Southampton on a free transfer.

The north London club then signed midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion for £25 million. They recently announced the signing of forward Richarlison from Everton for £60 million.

They have also been linked with Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet and Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence (via talkSPORT).

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far