"I am a little bit concerned" - Theo Walcott claims Manchester United star will struggle against Arsenal if he starts

Theo Walcott reckons Manchester United's new loan arrival Sergio Reguilon could struggle if he starts against Arsenal at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday (September 3).

Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are injured and facing spells on the sidelines. Hence, United have brought in Reguilon to fill the void at left-back. Speaking about the newly signed loan arrival, Walcott said (via Metro):

"Reguilon, I am a little bit concerned about today, if he plays. Saka, for me, is one of the best wingers out there, the way he carries the ball, always positive and always wants to go with the ball.

"I don’t want Saka to defend. If I’m a winger, I don’t want to be defending, I want my centre-halves to be helping out with that, so I can attack all day."

One of Manchester United's main aims will be to keep Saka in check, as he's Arsenal's most prominent creative threat. Hence, Reguilon could be in for a difficult outing if he makes his debut for the Red Devils at the Emirates.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaks about Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United's loan acquisition of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham came as a surprise to many. The former Real Madrid player made only 67 appearances for Spurs, scoring two goals and providing nine assists across competitions.

Erik ten Hag, though, is relying on Reguilon and is even willing to put him in the first XI for the Arsenal showdown. Speaking about his new signing, Ten Hag told the media (via Metro):

"He’s very experienced, played for big clubs, played a lot of games in LaLiga and Premier League. We had a problem with Shaw and Malacia, and, I think, we responded very well to that emergency situation."

Ten Hag also has the option of experimenting with Diogo Dalot at left-back if he doesn't field Reguilon. Fans will keep a keen eye on the team he fields against the Gunners.