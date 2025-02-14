"I have so little idea of what to expect from both sides" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Tottenham vs Manchester United

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has backed Manchester United to scrape a narrow win over Tottenham Hotspur in their upcoming Premier League clash. The two sides are set to face each other at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, February 16.

Both sides have struggled for consistency this season. Manchester United are 13th in the league table with 29 points from 24 games. They have won just two out of their last five games, losing two, and drawing the other.

Meanwhile, Spurs are in the midst of an injury crisis, which has severely impacted their campaign. They are 14th with 27 points, having lost four out of their last five league games. Ange Postecoglou and Co. were also recently knocked out of both the FA Cup and EFL Cup and will be desperate for a response.

Sutton made his prediction (via BBC Sport):

"Trying to call this is a bit like a game I used to play with my kids, poker dice, where you roll five dice and it is completely random what you end up with. This is the first time I have so little idea of what to expect from both sides that I actually think I need to make two predictions, rather than one."

"I can guarantee you this, though. Whatever result I go for, it will end up being the opposite of what actually happens. Tottenham demolished Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford in September but that does not really have any bearing here."

He added:

"Spurs are getting players back from injury and Timo Werner, James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario are among those training again, but how fit are they going to be for this game? Ange Postecoglou says his players are out on their feet and we could see that in their FA Cup defeat at Aston Villa, so a lot depends on how much they have left in the tank."

"As for Manchester United, well I've been reading reports this week that some of their players are unhappy with Ruben Amorim's style of play. I just think he needs time. He arrived in mid-season, he has his way of playing and United will have to give him the players who fit that system, so it might take a window or two before we see him with the team he wants."

He continued:

"There needs to be patience there, but we also know football fans are impatient. They want to see some improvement in the short-term, and it is hard to argue they have made any progress since Amorim took charge. I still have a sneaky feeling they might edge this game but I cannot really tell you what I am basing that on. This is a big game for Ange too, now his side are out of both domestic cups, but I am going with United, just."

Sutton's Prediction: 1-2

What happened the last time Manchester United faced Tottenham Hotspur in the PL?

Both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur feeling the pressure of securing a result this weekend. Let's take a look at what happened the last time they faced each other in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag's side hosted Tottenham at Old Trafford on September 29, 2024, earlier this season. Spurs cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win via goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, and Dominic Solanke. Bruno Fernandes was also dismissed just before half-time due to a poor foul on James Maddison.

The two sides faced each other once again during the EFL Cup quarter-finals (December 19). Despite being under Ruben Amorim's tutelage, Tottenham came out on top following a thrilling 4-3 win.

Spurs will be hoping to get their third win in a row against Manchester United and complete the league double over them for the first time since the 1989-90 season.

