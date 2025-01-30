"I have very little respect for this player" - Pundit slams Jhon Duran as he makes decision to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Pundit Simon Jordan has claimed that he has "very little respect" for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, whose move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr is almost a done deal, as per reports. Duran joined Villa from MLS side Chicago Fire for a reported £18 million fee in January 2023.

The Colombian striker has featured regularly off the bench this season, racking up 12 goals in 29 appearances at an average of 87 minutes per goal.

Despite his impressive numbers and links with a host of top European sides, multiple news outlets have reported that the Colombian's move to Al-Nassr is almost sealed. He will join Ronaldo in attack as the Knights of Najd look to reclaim the Saudi Pro League title from Al-Hilal's grasp.

The move has generated waves of negative reactions, with many criticizing the 21-year-old for a perceived lack of ambition. Jordan was the latest to join the conversation, lashing out at the young forward.

Jordan said on talkSPORT:

"I have very little respect for this player going to Saudi, I don't. At 21 years of age, this is not a super competitive league. This is not a world stage league, and I don't know why a 21-year-old will be going there besides one thing and one thing only, money."

"You don't see many paupers at top-level football. You don't go into football thinking that ultimately you're gonna be anything other than successful... I think that's a shame because he's not going into competitive football."

"I hope that he reaps the whirlwind for that in football terms. He won't reap the whirlwind for it economically. There might be a question about temperament and attitude and outlook and entitlement, but you've got a manager that's rotating him, playing him. When he gets an opportunity, he takes it, he came out the side because he's injured, he'll get another opportunity again and he's going to Saudi for money," Jordan emphatically added.

Ronaldo has done most of the heavy-lifting in attack for Al-Nassr, with 20 goals and three assists in 23 appearances thus far this season. The addition of Duran, for a reported £64.5 million, would likely be a worthwhile investment for them in the long run.

"If he wants to have an elite bank balance, fair play to him" - Simon Jordan lashes out at Jhon Duran for move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Former Crystal Palace owner and current talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan lambasted Premier League striker Jhon Duran for his imminent move to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

In a fiery rant demeaning the standard of the Saudi Pro League, the 57-year-old said (via talkSPORT):

"How do you develop in the substandard league? How do you get better? The way you get better in most sports is by playing with people that are better than you, because it makes you drag your standard up. I think personally it's disappointing for a talented player that clearly people think highly of."

"This player's all about money and not about the game. This player should be playing in elite football and developing his career if he wants to be an elite footballer. If he wants to have an elite bank balance, fair play to him," Jordan concluded.

Up next, Ronaldo will be in action in Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League fixture against Al-Wasl on Monday, February 3.

