“I live in the present” - Serie A boss linked with Barcelona breaks silence on future plans and Xavi’s sacking

Bologna manager Thiago Motta seemingly pledged his near future to the Italian club amid rumors linking him with a move to Barcelona.

The Catalan side's manager, Xavi, announced that he would be stepping down at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Following the Blaugrana's latest 5-3 defeat to Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday, Xavi said (via Goal):

"I will leave Barcelona in June. We have reached a point of no return. It's time for change. As a Culé, I think that it's time to leave. I spoke with the board and the club today. I will leave on the 30th of June."

"I took this decision days ago. I already knew it. But it’s time to make it public. I think the players could not free themselves up. I don’t want to be a problem for the club, but the opposite," he added.

After this loss, Barcelona are placed third and 10 points behind Real Madrid, who lead the table in La Liga. Meanwhile, Motta's side are seventh in Serie A, only three points behind fourth-placed Atalanta.

Addressing links with a move to Camp Nou, he said (via BarcaTimes):

"I heard of Xavi leaving Barça, they told me this news some minutes ago. Barça links for the future? I live in the present. I’m enjoying my time at Bologna, I’m only focused on the present."

Xavi assumed the role of his current club's boss in November 2021 and has won one La Liga title along with another trophy.

Rafael Marquez willing to replace Xavi at Barcelona

Xavi managing his team.

Barcelona Atletic coach Rafael Marquez has admitted that he would be more than delighted to replace Xavi as the club's senior team coach after the latter departs this summer.

Marquez took charge of the club's B team in 2022 and has since won 27 of his 61 matches in charge while losing 17. When asked whether he would be ready to fill in for Xavi, Marquez said (via Metro):

"It’s part of the process. It will come if it has to happen to me. Who wouldn’t want to be Barca coach? I will continue working hard, it’s only my second season as a coach."

"The board will have time to think carefully between now and the end of the season. But, you can’t say no to an opportunity like this," he added.

Despite the former Barcelona star's willingness to take over as head coach, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claim that he's not in the running to step in.