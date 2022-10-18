"I'll be able to win this award in the future" - Karim Benzema's old quotes from 2015 resurface after historic 2022 Ballon d'Or triumph 

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema's old quotes from 2015 have resurfaced following his Ballon d'Or 2022 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were the two standout players in the world back in 2015. However, Benzema always believed in his ability and stated that if he puts in the right amount of work, he can match the two legends and win the award himself.

Needless to say, he has done just that. After an incredible season with Real Madrid last term, where he scored 44 goals and provided 16 assists in 46 games, Benzema has been named the best player in the world. He also won La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies last season.

In light of the French forward's historical success, his old quote from over seven years ago has resurfaced. Here's what he told Le Parisien back in 2015 (via Mundo Deoprtivo):

"If I continue winning titles, I will be able to win this award in the future. There are Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi , the two best players. We know that I am not going to reach eighty or one hundred goals per season. They do get there. Then come many players who are worthwhile. They can put me in the 'top 5', I certainly don't know."

Since Ronaldo's departure from the Spanish capital in 2018, Karim Benzema has taken his game to a new level.

I'm really proud of my journey, it wasn't easy: Karim Benzema after winning the Ballon d'Or

Ballon D'Or Ceremony At Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris: Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has had his fair share of ups and downs throughout his career. While reflecting on his journey to the top, the 34-year-old said (via GOAL):

"I’m really proud of my journey here, it wasn’t easy, it was difficult, for me and my family. Age is just a number for me. People play until their later years now and I still have this burning desire. It is this drive that has kept me going and never allowed me to let up. It kept this dream alive and was the fire behind me. I just want to make the most if it."

