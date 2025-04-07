“I’ll accept them” - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka opens up on Ballon d’Or dreams ahead of crunch Real Madrid clash 

Bukayo Saka has opened up about his Ballon d'Or dreams ahead of Arsenal's Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday (April 8).

After sustaining a serious hamstring injury in December and undergoing surgery, Saka has returned to the fold for the Gunners, a welcome addition ahead of their crunch Madrid clash. The England international returned to action last week in emphatic fashion, scoring off the bench in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Fulham.

Despite being out for nearly four months, Saka still boasts impressive numbers this season, with 10 goals and 14 assists to his name across competitions.

The Gunners will host Real Madrid at the Emirates in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie, their first meeting in two decades. While Arsenal are a formidable side, 15-time European champions Madrid are considered favorites by many.

Speaking to the media ahead of the fixture, Saka was asked about his Ballon d'Or ambitions. The winger insisted that his focus remains on winning titles with the Gunners, taking individual awards like the Ballon d'Or as they come.

Saka said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“The Ballon d’Or is a dream but my focus is on winning titles at Arsenal. I’m just working hard to do the best for my team. Any individual awards that come I’ll accept them”.

Saka has only won the FA Cup during his time so far with the Gunners. It remains to be seen whether he can add to his trophy cabinet at the Emirates.

"I don't want to say they are a level above me" - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka on comparisons with Real Madrid duo in Ballon d'Or conversation

Bukayo Saka has addressed the comparisons between himself and Real Madrid superstars Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in the conversation for the Ballon d'Or.

The Brazilian came close to winning the prestigious award last year but lost out to Manchester City's Rodri, with Madrid subsequently boycotting the ceremony. Mbappe and Vinicius are considered some of, if not the best, players in the world, and a Ballon d'Or seems highly likely in their futures.

Saka has sent a defiant message, insisting that he does not see the Real Madrid pair as superior to himself as a player. The Arsenal star seems confident that he can compete against Mbappe and Vinicius.

He said (via Standard Sport):

“I don't want to say they are a level above me because that's not how I think.”

