"I'll always back Cristiano Ronaldo" - Solskjaer responds to claims that Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he would still pick Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Mohamed Salah as the best player in the world in response to Jurgen Klopp's comments.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United's clash against Liverpool, Solskjaer suggested Cristiano Ronaldo is still the best footballer on the planet due to his fantastic goal-scoring record.

However, the Manchester United manager was also quick to acknowledge Mohamed Salah's qualities and praised the kind of goals he has scored recently.

Solskjaer also appreciated the two other players who make up Liverpool's devastating attacking trio in Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. The Norwegian said:

"I'll always back Cristiano in any competition. He's unique and his goalscoring record has been fantastic, but that being said, Salah is at the moment on fire. You see some of the goals he's scored lately and we have to be at our best to play against him. We have to enjoy these players from afar - not Sunday, that's too close.

"But we've got to do a good job and not just against him. I'm a big admirer of the front line, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, maybe Diogo Jota will play. They are players you have to focus on and you have to be nailed on for 90 mins to keep a clean sheet."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be putting faith on Cristiano Ronaldo to bail the club out of its poor form

Solskjaer is under immense pressure following a string of poor results in the Premier League and will be hoping Ronaldo can bail the club out of its poor run.

Manchester United are currently winless in three Premier League games. The Red Devils have lost to the likes of Aston Villa and Leicester City and now face an even more daunting prospect of facing an in-form Liverpool side.

Solskjaer will be pinning his hopes on Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a late winner to secure a remarkable 3-2 comeback win over Atalanta in the Champions League recently.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's league form has taken a slight dip. The 36-year-old forward has not scored in the Premier League in his last three appearances which has coincided with Manchester United's winless run.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is walking on thin ice at the moment. The 48-year-old has seen fans turn on him due to this barren run and could be sacked if the results do not improve in the coming weeks.

