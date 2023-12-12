“I’ll be the best in the world one day” - Cristiano Ronaldo recalls what he told teammates aged 15 after becoming best all-time goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo has recalled telling his teammates when he was 15 that he would be the best in the sport some day.

More than two decades later, the 38-year-old is widely regarded as one of the finest players in the game's history and one of its most lethal goalscorers. In fact, Ronaldo's tally of over 850 goals (869 to be exact) for club and country is the most by any player.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored in Al-Nassr's 5-2 King Cup of Champions quarterfinal win at Al-Shabab on Monday to reach 50 goals for the year; Forty of them have come for his club side.

It's the eighth time Ronaldo has accomplished the feat, having done so consecutively from 2011 to 2017 while at Real Madrid. For context, only his arch-rival Lionel Messi has had more 50-goal years (9) but hasn't achieved one since 2019.

Meanwhile, the Al-Nassr captain put out an Instagram story reminiscing what he told his teammates 23 years ago, when he was a 15-year-old:

"When I was 15, I turned to some of my teammates during training. I remember it so clearly. I said to them that I'll be the best in the world one day."

Here's the screenshot of the 38-year-old's Instagram story:

Ronaldo joins Erling Haaland (Manchester City) as the only players to score 50 goals in 2023. Both players have netted exactly 50 times for club and country and could add to their tallies before the turn of the year.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023-24 season by the numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a marvellous first full season with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, whom he joined on a free transfer in December last year after nearly two decades in Europe.

In 22 games across competitions, he has compiled rich tallies of 20 goals and 10 assists. That includes league-leading hauls of 16 goals and eight assists in 15 games.

Ronaldo also scored six times in as many games in a pre-season tournament - the Arab Club Champions Cup - but it didn't receive official status from FIFA and is deemed a friendly competition. However, these goals are included in his calendar-year tally of 50 strikes for club and country.