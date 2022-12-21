“I’ll be the champion love, it’s written” - Angel Di Maria’s defiant text to wife ahead of Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup final emerges online

Angel Di Maria was absolutely sensational for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Di Maria started the game for La Albiceleste and was a menace for the French defense before being taken off. He was one of the players of the match for Lionel Scaloni's side.

He earned a penalty for his country, which Lionel Messi converted in the 23rd minute to open the scoring for his team. Di Maria also scored the second goal of the game after a superb team move to extend Argentina's lead to 2-0. The former Real Madrid star was impeccably set up by Alexis Mac Allister.

Ahead of the match, the Juventus attacker was confident about their chances and told his wife that they would win the FIFA World Cup. He even predicted that he would score in the final.

Argentina's Angel Di Maria texted his wife:

"I will be the champion love. It’s written. I’ll score a goal. Because it’s written like Maracana and Wembley. Go and enjoy tomorrow because we are going to be champions. Because 26 of us who’re here and the family of each one deserve it."

Di Maria was also part of the La Albiceleste side which reached the final of the 2014 World Cup. However, he was unable to participate in the final due to injury and was sorely missed as they lost 1-0 to Germany.

Even though Di Maria suffered from injury in this World Cup as well, he was fit enough to play a crucial part for his country in the final and ensure their third title.

Gary Neville slammed French star's poor mistake against Argentina's Angel Di Maria during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Angel Di Maria drew a foul from Ousmane Dembele to earn a penalty for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Gary Neville slammed the Barcelona attacker for his novice defending. He said (via Mirror):

“The penalty, I have to say, Dembele although he’s a wide player, what he does, this initial challenge… you know what Di Maria’s going to do he’s been doing it for 10 years. It’s embarrassing. I’m torn between one, I think it’s a soft penalty but also stupidity and to get on the wrong side, you deserve to be found out. Dembele gets found out, he’s looking for it, he knows what he’s doing but Dembele gets played like a little boy.”

