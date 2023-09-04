"I'll get you out of this nightmare" - Piers Morgan urges Jadon Sancho to follow the Cristiano Ronaldo path and speak out against Erik ten Hag

Piers Morgan has invited Jadon Sancho to his talk show to speak his mind about Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Morgan was in the news towards the end of last year for his explosive Cristiano Ronaldo interview where the Portuguese superstar launched a scathing attack on the Red Devils boss.

Sancho was not a part of the Manchester United squad in their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal. The Manchester United manager said in the post-match conference that it was his choice to leave the forward out as he was not happy with his performance in training.

Swiftly after the interview, Sancho put out a statement on X and claimed he was being scapegoated. His statement read:

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

He added:

"All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!"

Morgan, who has never hidden his dislike for Ten Hag since the Dutchman fell out with Cristiano Ronaldo, took the opportunity to invite the Manchester United star on his show. He posted on X:

"Hi Jadon, come on @PiersUncensored and I'll get you out of this Ten Hag nightmare."

Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Morgan last year was the final straw in his frustrating return to Manchester, and his fractured relationship with ten Hag reached a point of no return. His contract was terminated shortly after, moving to Saudi Arabia in January 2023.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag?

Cristiano Ronaldo blasted Erik ten Hag and claimed that the manager had no respect for him at Manchester United. He added that he would never respect anyone who did not reciprocate it and said:

"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."

The Portuguese star went on to claim that he was made the scapegoat at Manchester United by the manager. He added that there was a sense of betrayal from everyone at Old Trafford and that forced him to give the interview to Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract terminated just days before the FIFA World Cup last year and he moved to Al Nassr on a free transfer.