“I’ll gladly accept apologies” - Jamie Carragher trolls Lisandro Martinez after Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher trolled Lisandro Martinez for his performance during Manchester United's 7-0 defeat at Anfield. Martinez had a shocker of a game and was toyed by Mohamed Salah leading up to the Reds' third goal of the night, scored by Cody Gakpo (50').

When the Argentine arrived at United in the summer from Ajax, Carragher was sceptical of the defender's physique. He claimed that the player might find it hard to adapt to the Premier League.

He had said on Monday Night Football (via Khel Now):

“Now, we should never judge managers or players too early. But I’m convinced this can’t work because the size of him playing in a back four, maybe he could go left-back, maybe he could play in a back three, but in a back four, he cannot play there in the Premier League. What I would say about him, because of his size, is that is a problem for him. No matter what anyone says, being 5'9" is a problem."

While Lisandro Martinez has been very reliable for Manchester United this season, he had a shambolic performance against Liverpool. Carragher tweeted after the match:

"I’ll gladly accept the apologies off Yanited [United] fans about Lisandro Martinez!"

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah scored braces for the Reds while Roberto Firmino bagged another.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez would be exposed at some point

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher admitted last month that he was wrong about Lisandro Martinez. Carragher, however, claimed that the Manchester United central defender would be exposed at some point.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“Someone of that size will get exposed in the air – that has to happen at some stage. Every player has weaknesses; the best players hide them or make sure they don’t get exposed. He’s a really good player and he’s surprised me the way he’s coped."

Martinez has helped United keep 16 clean sheets in 36 appearances so far this season. However, against Liverpool, he had a bad day. He lost possession 11 times and was dribbled past on one occasion.

