“I’ll go to Saudi Arabia and bring him back in my arms” - LaLiga club’s president makes emphatic claim on signing Cristiano Ronaldo

LaLiga side Rayo Vallecano president Raul Martin Presa has made a major claim about signing Cristiano Ronaldo at the club this summer. His comments came after widespread speculation about the Portuguese legend's future at his current side, Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo ended another disappointing season with the Saudi Arabian side as they went trophyless and failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League. His current deal with the Knights of Najd is set to expire next month, with no official renewal reports yet. Reports suggest Ronaldo has been considering multiple options while deciding on his future and could also leave the side this summer.

In an interview with Radio MARCA (h/t GOAL), LaLiga outfit Rayo Vallecano president Raul Martin Presa claimed he's eager to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the league for next season. He said:

"If Cristiano Ronaldo comes within reach, I'll go to Saudi Arabia and bring him back in my arms."

Ronaldo has played in LaLiga for nine seasons while at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018. He has won the league twice in his career in 2012 and 2017. He has also been the highest goal-scorer in LaLiga three times in the 2010-11 (41 goals), 2013-14 (31 goals), and 2014-15 (38 goals) seasons.

Moreover, Ronaldo won the coveted European Golden Boot in all three seasons, apart from his first one, which was at Manchester United (2007-08). Overall, the Portugal international has recorded 311 goals and 95 assists in 292 outings in LaLiga.

When Cristiano Ronaldo addressed a potential return to LaLiga giants Real Madrid

Ronaldo - Source: Getty

In an interview with journalist Eduardo Aguirre, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked about a potential return to his former club, Real Madrid, in the future. The legendary Portuguese is believed to have enjoyed the most glorious years of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Maybe after ending my career, something can happen. My period at Real Madrid is the happiest for me in terms of football," Ronaldo said (via GOAL).

Cristiano Ronaldo has recorded 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 appearances for Real Madrid across competitions. The Portuguese superstar's legendary stint with Los Blancos saw him win four UEFA Champions League titles (his first title was with Manchester United), among multiple other trophies. In 2018, Ronaldo left the Spanish giants to sign for Serie A outfit Juventus for a reported €117 million.

Despite being trophyless with Al-Nassr in the current season, Ronaldo became the highest scorer in the Saudi Pro League for the second consecutive time (25 goals). He has often expressed his desire to reach 1,000 goals in his career before hanging up his boots.

Note: All details about Ronaldo's career were taken from Transfermarkt as of 29/5/2025.

