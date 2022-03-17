"I'll knock them down" - Jurgen Klopp says he doesn't know what more Liverpool star can do to silence critics

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has done more than enough defensively to silence his critics.

This comes after the Reds' 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on 16 March at the Emirates Stadium. Goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino were enough to secure all three points on the road.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the most lethal full-backs going forward. However, the England international has often been criticized over his defending.

Klopp believes the 23-year-old full-back did very well defensively and could not do more to prove his doubters wrong. Speaking to Sky Sports (via This is Anfield) following the win against Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp stated the following:

"If anybody says that Trent cannot defend, then they can come to me and I'll knock them down. I cannot hear that any more, I don't know what more the boy has to do."

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a great defensive outing against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. The 23-year-old full-back made two interceptions and two tackles during the entire 90 minutes of action. Alexander-Arnold also won two of the four ground duels he was involved in on Wednesday.

However, Trent Alexander-Arnold will always remain a threat going forward. The Liverpool academy graduate is currently the Premier League's leading assist provider this season.

As things stand, the 23-year-old right-back has provided 11 assists in the league. His fellow Liverpool teammates Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah are second on the leaderboard with 10 assists each.

Liverpool are now just one point behind league leaders Manchester City

Following their win against Arsenal, Liverpool have now closed the gap with league leaders Manchester City to just one point. The Reds are currently second in the table, having picked up 69 points from 29 matches.

Jurgen Klopp's side are scheduled to face Manchester City on 10 April at the Etihad Stadium. The game will be vital in the race for the Premier League title.

But for the moment, Liverpool will shift their focus to the FA Cup. The Reds will travel to the City Ground to take on Championship side Nottingham Forest in the quarterfinals on 20 March.

This is the first time they have reached the quarterfinals of the FA Cup under the management of Jurgen Klopp. A win against Forest would see the Reds return to Wembley Stadium to contest the FA Cup semifinal.

