'I'll never be the Alex Ferguson of Real Madrid,' says Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has stated that he will never be Los Blancos' 'Alex Ferguson' after his side's 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid were at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday. They headed into the game knowing that only a victory would be enough to secure a place in the knockout stages of Europe's top competition.

The pressure had been mounting on Zinedine Zidane in recent weeks, with his side putting in a string of underwhelming performances in La Liga and the Champions League.

Many fans and pundits believed that the French tactician would be sacked if Real Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time since 1996.

Mauricio Pochettino and Massimilano Allegri were even sounded out as potential replacements for the 48-year-old.

Real Madrid ran out 2-0 winners against Borussia Monchengladbach thanks to two goals from veteran striker Karim Benzema. Zinedine Zidane is delighted with his side's performance and heaped praise on his players. He said:

"I'm happy with the match. We had a good performance in this important match. We had to go out and get the points and now we finish this round first in the group, which is what we wanted. The first half was spectacular and I think the second was too. I think the fans should be very proud of the team today. I've enjoyed today's match a lot, as I'm a fan too."

Zinedine Zidane has become one of Real Madrid's most successful managers during his short spell with the club. In three-and-a-half years as manager of the Spanish giants, the Frenchman guided them to two La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.

When asked if he thinks he could stay at Real Madrid long enough to become the Sir Alex Ferguson of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane said:

"No I don't think I'll ever be the Alex Ferguson of Real Madrid. That's for sure. What I really want is to enjoy what I'm doing. I don't know how long I'll be here for. I don't even think about that. I just think about the day to day and the luck I have to be here at this great club with these great players."

"Even in difficult moments I like it. Not only just when we win. It has already been a while, for Spain and for Real Madrid. I want to stay for a while longer."

Real Madrid will now switch focus to their La Liga campaign. Los Blancos are on a poor run of form domestically, winning just two of their last five games in the Spanish top flight. They currently sit in fourth place, six points behind Atletico Madrid, having played one more game than their cross-town rivals.